The Mediterranean Games in Taranto entrusted to Carlo Molfetta: never been a manager, he is Meloni’s burraco partner

In delay on the works, with two parallel organizing committees and a continuous clash between government and local authorities, the unfortunate ones Mediterranean Games Of Taranto 2026 they have at least found their new general manager: Carlo Molfettaformer Olympian from Taekwondotoday representative of the Federation and Coni, originally from the place (of Mesagne in particular, about fifty kilometers from Taranto). He doesn’t have it on his CV no senior management experience. On the other hand, it has a reference that few can boast: it is neighbor (they both live in the Roman neighborhood of Mostacciano) and companion of burraco Of Georgie Melons.

In the environment they ensure that the appointment is not linked to the attendance with the prime minister (over which the person concerned defends himself: “You know more things than I do!”), but it certainly doesn’t hurt. And it wouldn’t even be a direct indication from the Minister for European Affairs Raffaele Thickwhich has had its hands on the event for months (to the point that the operational meetings in Rome are no longer held at the theoretically competent Ministry, that of Sport Of Andrea Abodi, but in his offices), and with whom he shares Apulian origins. Born in 1984, gold medal in the +80kg category at London 2012 OlympicsCarlo Molfetta has been team manager of the national taekwondo team since 2017, the president’s trusted man Angelo Quickly. Very welcome at Coni Malagò and to Minister Abodi, his name had been circulating for months as a possible consultant to the Taranto 2026 Organizing Committee, for a role of second floor. They even made him general manager, perhaps even for lack of alternatives.

In recent weeks the leading candidate seemed to be Bruno Campanilenumber 2 ofButclose to the undersecretary Barbaro and to the group leader of Forza Italia, Paolo Barelliformer director of the latter European swimming championships. A profile of certain reliability, which however was probably lost due to the unavailability of the person directly interested in moving to Puglia. He had also made his name Vito Cozzoli, former president of Sport and Health, who however awaits a more important position in the capital. Compared to their CVs, Molfetta who has never held a top role (he has performed at most technical functions in the Federation, and always as a representative of the athletes in the CONI National Council), represents a wager. While the organizing committee – after the departure of Coni and the government, and the reconstitution around the figure of the extraordinary commissioner Massimo Ferrarese – desperately needs certainty.

Molfetta should take over Elio Sannicandrothe former director of the old Committee, the man to whom the Puglia Region had entrusted the keys for his part, banned for a bad story of rigged contracts all’Asset (the regional agency for the eco-sustainable development of the territory), and consequently also suspended from his role in the Games. The conditional sentence is a must because it also hangs on the nomination another one incognita: like many national athletes, Molfetta is enrolled in the Strength armiesparticularly in the Carabinieri. But the post of general director in a private committee could be incompatible with the one in the Army, a circumstance that would force him to leave his uniform. “I am very happy for the trust that has been placed in me in the coming days I will dissolve the reservation whether to accept the assignment”, his first words. Congratulations.

Twitter: @lVendemiale

