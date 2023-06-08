The Meloni government is preparing the gift that saves the seat of federal presidents: they can be re-elected forever

Sports boyars prepare the bottle of great occasions: the government Melons is ready to save them armchair. The law on mandate limit – maximum three four-year-olds, then at home – who had united all his predecessors to a certain extent, from Renziano Lots at the grill Spadaforapassing through the Northern League Giorgetticould now surprisingly be changed from the servant of Abod. The roof canceled, to give to the federal presidents that have been there since decades the possibility of being reelected Stillpotentially forever.

Woe to call them “complicated”, those directly involved get very angry. They prefer other words, like leaderstate resources, claim the results (sometimes there are, others a little less) e the experience gained in the field, even too much. The fact is that many of them are in charge by early nineties: the record belongs to the incorruptible Gianni Petrucciin charge of basketball from the 92nd minute with a parenthesis in between Conibut the list of deans is long (Araçu in roller skating, Rossi in shooting, Chimenti in golf, etc.) and they don’t want to quit.

In 2017 the famous “Lotti law”, only apparently severe: in reality it was a favor to Malagòto which he gave a third term al Coniand still conceded a round of bonus to executives in the room (the so-called “transitional rule”), so much so that at the polls in 2022 They were almost all re-electedin theory for the last one time. Not happy, since then the presidents have been coalesced to undermine the law, col lock pick of an appeal that came up in Constitutional Courtwhere it will be discussed the July 5th. The real goal, however, has always been to convince the politics come to think of it, waving the bogeyman of the Consulta. The pressing failed on Draghi government it started again asphyxiating on that one Melons: the Minister of Sport Abodi has always spoken out against it (“it’s a topic that doesn’t fascinate me”) and instead now it seems having convinced.

Read Also The road between the mountains cemented for the Giro d’Italia is already closed because it is “too dangerous”: Lussari mocks the Giunta Fedriga

The excuse is the territorythe regional and provincial cadres for which such a radical change is objectively difficile. The urgency is precisely the next hearing in the Consulta on July 5, which perhaps he would have rejected the appeal, crushing once and for all the ambitions of the presidents. After a possible negative opinion of the Court would be difficult touch the law. Better do it first. The square is found, the mandate limit will be deleted: the compromise is that from the third onwards a quorum increased by two thirds to be reelected. Even better than expected, given that on the eve of one of the most accredited hypotheses was to introduce the word “consecutive” in the text, in order to limit the ceiling to row elections. So instead the presidents can be reappointed potentially forever. The majority of 66% may perhaps embarrass someone, but i Binaghi oh Stretchersgentlemen of the tennis he was born in I swim, they will have no trouble reaching it. In the modification instead at the moment Coni is not part of itso the limit of would remain three terms established by the law on public entities (the Federations are private): with Malagò inside, the intervention would never have passed. Moreover, he has never sided in this battle alongside the federal presidentsand they didn’t think too much of ditching him when it came to save the seat.

Read Also Milan-Cortina Olympics, the bill for the bobsled track is still inflating: the cost of the entire work is 124 million euros

Reached up the political agreementyou just have to find it instrument Right. It must be done before July 5, to justify to the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella the urgency of such a measure unpopularotherwise the ruling of the Consulta risks making jump the mess. The times remain close but, once the government’s resistance has fallen, the finish line has never been so close: presidents forever, as they dreamed.

Twitter: @lVendemiale