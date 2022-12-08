For the clubs, no ad hoc rules for the 480 million euros of suspended payments. Green light for TV rights contracts which will go from three to five years

Yes, but with a penalty. As with all other businesses. Yesterday the government definitively rejected the hypothesis of an ad hoc provision for football and sport. The orientation of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti filters at lunchtime and immediately after the minister Andrea Abodi, in question time in the Chamber, responding to the solicitation of the Azione-Italia Viva group, reiterates the opposition of he. At the deadline of December 22, they will be able to spread the tax and social security payments into 60 installments over 5 years by paying a fine of 3 percent, the figure set out in the Budget law. Instead, work is being done to prevent a criminal complaint for a lengthening of bureaucratic times. Here too the objective does not concern only football and sport but all taxpayers.

Rights ok — But there are other interventions on football-sports themes in sight. On TV rights, the die is now cast on the basis of the “reformulation” which will allow the stipulation of contracts with broadcasters for a maximum duration of five years and no more than three. But without the possibility of an extension of the current contracts. The provision should pass in the conversion into law of the “aid quater” decree. Just as the package on the tightening of digital piracy should enter. But Minister Abodi does not exclude the possibility that a legislative vehicle could be found to intervene on other topics, in particular on the “right to wager in favor of the organizers of sporting events” which could lead to a levy on wagers for the benefit of football. See also South Korea Badminton Masters: National Badminton Men's Singles stopped in the quarter-finals and the rest of the events entered the semi-finals_Combination_Player_Zhang Shu

Referral — Yesterday Abodi also met the president of Federbasket Gianni Petrucci with whom there was an exchange of ideas not only on the issue of installments (on which the president of the basketball league, Umberto Gandini, also intervened to ask for a certain path for “the taxes to be complied with”), but also on the issue of labor reforms and the abolition of the sporting bond. We are moving towards a shift in the entry into force: 6 more months for sports work (via 1 July 2023) and probably a year for the cancellation of the constraint.

