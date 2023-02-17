article by Nicholas Pucci

When we talk about Mario Ghella and his speed exploits on the track, it really is the case to say that he was able to create a memorable ’48. Yes, because this boy who was born in Chieri, in the Turin area, on June 23, 1929, in that year that was marked by Gino Bartali’s second triumph in the Tour de France, he was able to distinguish himself riding a bicycle, not only triumphing at the London Olympics, but also conquering the world title in Amsterdam.

Let’s give a chronological imprint on Ghella’s two exploits on the pedals, and then let’s start with the London edition of the 1948 Games, to which the blue boy, the son of a shoemaker and who discovered the bicycle pedaling as a boy along the road that took him to the industrial technical institute where he studied, presents himself armed with a vehicle which his trusted mechanic hurriedly gave him built after the bicycle with which he was supposed to race in the race was stolen in the retreat of Fiorenzuola. And in spite of the inconvenience, al Herne Hill Velodrome of London Mario signs a masterpiece.

English Reginald Harris, reigning world champion for the title won in Paris the year before, is the big favorite in the race for the gold medalnot only because he plays at home, but also due to the absence of Dutch Cornelis Bijster, his great rival, who has chosen the path of professionalism, so much so that the Manchester Guardian he says that “can be virtually certain of taking home the Olympic title“.

In fact, the first rounds do not seem to contradict the indications of the eve, with Harris easy winner of the challenges with the Indian Rustom Mulla Feroze and with the Canadian Robert Lacourse. Among the 22 participants in the race, the Argentinian Clodomiro Cortoni stands out, setting the best time in the last 200 meters at 12″4, and the Danish Axel Schandorff and the French Jacques Bellenger, who in turn stand out by covering the distance in 12″5. And if the Uruguayan Leonel Rocca in 12″6 proves to be particularly fast, Ghella, opposite in his debut at Lacourse, wins his series in 12″9, accessing the second round where, with the best time of 12″, equaled by the American Jack Heid who eliminates Cortoni, he also beats the Venezuelan Junior Cesar Leon.

Just Leon, of whom Ghella is a great friend and who will mark a turning point in the life of the Piedmontese, who, having abandoned his role as a sprinter, will move to Caracas, he lends Mario the wheels of his bicycle, silk tubulars weighing 250 grams which are perfect for the runway Herne Hill Velodrome. And if Ghella takes so much of him, from the quarter-finals, when the eight sprinters remaining in the race face off in challenges over two heats, here is it’s up to the Belgian Emile Van de Velde to succumb in two storyless sprints, while Schandorff, who was third in the World Championships, and Harris impose themselves on Jack Heid and the Chilean Mario Masanes, with the Australian Charlie Bazzano who in the last series has the better than Leonel Rocca completing the quartet of semifinalists.

At this stage of the competition Harris confirms himself stronger than Bazzanobooking his place in the final where he will go in search of that gold medal that everyone already takes for granted, but Ghella, not only beating Schandorff in both heats, but also signing the best lap time of the competition, 11″9, flies in turn to the decisive act with good cards to play at the victory table.

And in fact Mario doesn’t miss the opportunity of his life, putting Harris inside in the first sprint closed with a margin of five lengths, also because the Englishman, by now beaten, slows down to preserve energy for the two other possible challenges. But in reality, only one is enough, because Ghella, once again, proves to be superior, leading the two straights to triumph with a margin of two lengths, which earned him a memorable gold medal.

Harris, also second in the tandem race, defeated together with Alan Bannister by two other golden blues, Ferdinando Teruzzi and Renato Perona, a few weeks later he goes in search of his revenge, giving away the rainbow jersey at the world event in Amsterdam, where he obviously finds Ghella and Schandorff on his way, who had snatched the bronze in London. But if the intentions are one thing, the end result is another, because the Olympic champion is once again the fastest of all, beating the competition, with the Dutch who surrenders in the final, and adding the colors of the rainbow to those of the Games. Harris even climbs to third place, overtaking Bannister in the sprint for the bronze, and for the Englishman, really, the “Italian curse” it’s complete.

It’s just the case to say, Mario Ghella, between the Olympics and the World Cup, really managed a great ’48!