PAVIA

The first Memorial Sassi, excellently organized and successful, goes to the Ambrovit Garlasco at the end of a day that saw three teams from Pavia (Ambrovit of B1 women, Universo In Volley Sfre Pavia and Certosa of B2) compete in the quadrangular in which it took part also Acqui Terme (B1). Ambrovit won in the final in comeback to the Piedmontese sextet, having as a great driver an irrepressible Federica Favaretto, author of 32 points in the match in which coach Stefano Mattioli kept the starting forward Laura Baggi at rest as a precaution. «It was a wonderful match from the point of view of intensity – explains Mattioli satisfied – We played without Baggi, kept at rest due to a shoulder injury and replaced well by Irene Lanzarotti. It was a game with two faces because we started a bit tight, Acqui played better and it took us a little too long to take the measures. We slowly got back up with the right spirit, managing to take the measures and making the most of our strengths. The girls were determined in the right way and from the third set onwards there was no more history, also thanks to a great Faaretto, who with 32 points won the MVP award. The applause to all the girls who, called into question, reacted in the right way ».

Acqui had won the first two sets 18-25 and 22-25, in the third Ambrovit also took a risk and only to the advantages (26-24) he reopened the challenge which he then put down, winning the fourth set 25-19 and the tie break 15-8. In the morning the two semifinals had seen Acqui Terme prevail in a 1-3 comeback over Universo In Volley Sfre Pavia 1-3 (25-17, 17-25, 16-25, 21-25) and the Ambrovit prevail over Certosa 3 -0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-14). In the afternoon, preceding the final that delivered the first Memorial Sassi to the team coached by coach Stefano Mattioli, the final for third place won 3-0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-20) by Universo Pavia on the Certosa Volley was also the anticipation of the derby which in twenty days will be replicated on the first day of the women’s B2 championship. –