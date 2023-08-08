The memory of Marcinelle 67 years later. Mattarella: ‘Keep the protection of workers firm’

The ceremony for the 67th anniversary of the Marcinelle tragedy is held at the Bois du Cazier, in which 262 miners died, 136 of whom were Italians. The ceremony began as usual in the square in front of the mine. In addition to the Belgian local and federal authorities, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, the Queen Emeritus of Belgium Paola Ruffo di Calabria, the Italian Ambassador to Belgium Federica Favi and the Italian Ambassador to NATO Marco Peronaci are present.

The ceremony began with the blessing of the ‘Maria Mater Orphanarum’ bell, followed by the 262 tolls which recalled the victims of the 1956 tragedy. Their names, as every year, were read one by one, in front of an audience moved in silence. Immediately afterwards, the overflight of two Tornadoes of the sixth wing of the Italian Air Force closed the first part of the commemoration.

“The tragedy of Marcinelle played a crucial role in laying the foundations of today’s Europe and of European citizenship, inspired by the shared values ​​of respect for human dignity, equality, democracy and the free movement of workers. Values ​​that today, more than ever, they are essential to face global challenges together and ensure peace, stability, security, economic growth, prospects for young people”: said the deputy premier and foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, in his speech at the ceremony at the Bois du Cazier.

“I personally wanted to be here in Marcinelle, on behalf of the Government, to pay homage to the millions of Italians who live outside national borders and, in particular, to compatriots who died at work, while contributing to the economic, social and cultural growth of Italy and of the countries that had welcomed them”, underlined the minister.

“We wanted to make today’s commemoration special – he added – with the homage of the overflight in the skies of Marcinelle by two Tornados of the Italian Air Force, whose centenary occurs. A way to be closer to our communities, a testimony of strong friendship of our Armed Forces which every day fill all Italians with pride, working for the safety of all of us, in Italy and in “international” theatres.

“Belgium – Tajani recalled – is a country where there has been a strong Italian emigration since the 1920s and in particular after the Second World War, and which still today welcomes many Italians present in the academic world, in the service sector as well as in business and scientific research”.

“More than a hundred Italians perished in the mine where they worked in very difficult conditions. They are heroes of work, they are our best representatives, they are the ones who allowed our country to become the second economic power of the European Union, they are those who they have allowed Italy to grow. If today we are in the G7 we owe it to them too”: this is how Tajani spoke today on Radio Anch’io.

