Xi’an News Network News On July 29, the finals of the men’s basketball college students of the 17th Shaanxi Provincial Games started at the Shenmu Sports Center. The competition for the championship and runner-up in Group A was launched between Xi’an Eurasia College and Xi’an Petroleum University. After fierce competition, the Eurasia College men’s basketball team defeated the opponent 64:55 and won the first group championship of the men’s basketball college student group in the 17th National Games of the province. .

It is understood that the 17th National Games of Shaanxi Province added a college student group for the first time, which is divided into a general undergraduate college group (Group A) and a high-level sports team and sports department group (Group B). The basketball team A team consists of the top 8 teams in the Shaanxi Division II League of the 2020 Shaanxi Provincial College Basketball League and CUBA Qualifiers. Group A is divided into two groups, A and B, with the top two teams advancing to the semi-finals. Xi’an Eurasia College passed all the way and entered the final with its head held high.

In the championship and runner-up competition between Xi’an Eurasia College and Xi’an Shiyou University, the Eurasian men’s basketball team cooperated tacitly and played their tactics fully. Finally, with a 64:55 advantage, they won the championship of the men’s basketball college student group A of the current provincial games in one fell swoop. The high fighting spirit interprets the charm and passion of basketball, and shows the spirit of Eurasian students’ forge ahead, united and hard work, and a good level of sports competition. (Ma Tianxing)