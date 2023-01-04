Original title: The men’s volleyball league finals series starts tonight (quote)

Li Mu hopes that the team members will fight for good results (theme)

beijing nightNews (Reporter Zhuoran) Tonight, the Beijing Automobile Men’s Volleyball Team will compete with the “Sixteen Champions” Shanghai Men’s Volleyball Team for the 2022-2023 Chinese Men’s Volleyball Super League Championship through a three-match two-win format. Li Mu, coach of BAIC men’s volleyball team, said in an exclusive interview with our reporter that the opponent is very strong, and he must be prepared for difficulties and strive for every point.

In the first stage of the league, the BAIC men’s volleyball team ranked third in the standings with 9 wins, 4 losses and 29 points. Entering the second stage, the BAIC men’s volleyball team won three consecutive victories in the group round robin, ranking first in the group, and then defeated the Nanjing team and the Shandong team in the knockout round to enter the final.

The Shanghai team made great progress in the first stage of the league, winning all 13 games and ranking first, but in the second stage of the group round robin, they only won 1 of 3 games. In the knockout round, the Shanghai team easily defeated the Tianjin team, fought 3 games with the Zhejiang team, and successfully advanced to the final.

Li Mu said that the Shanghai team is a well-established team with very strong overall strength. “They have 5 foreign players in the team, as well as many players who have won national championships. Their ability and experience are above that of the BAIC Men’s Volleyball Team.”

After the Shandong team was eliminated in the semi-finals, the BAIC men’s volleyball team ushered in a short rest period. The team actively helped the players recover and treat injuries. The current overall condition is good.

Li Mu said that although the previous games were played relatively smoothly, they have all passed. When they set foot on the final field, everything started from scratch. Eliminate distractions, let the players focus on the game itself, and fight for every point. In terms of skills and tactics, we have also made detailed countermeasures for the Shanghai team’s style of play and characteristics, and further strengthened the training of serving and blocking. Prepare for the hardest.”

In the past few years, there have been many “Beijing-Shanghai duels” in the men’s volleyball league finals. In the 2017-2018 season and 2018-2019 season, the Shanghai team defeated the BAIC Men’s Volleyball Team twice in a row to win the championship; in the 2020-2021 season, the BAIC Men’s Volleyball Team defeated the Shanghai Team to win the championship.