In the rich panorama of Friulian goalkeepers born in the late 1990s, Guglielmo Vicario was the least known and least advertised name. Compared to Alex Meret and Simone Scuffet, he had only played one year in the Udinese youth sector, precisely with the Primavera, exactly in the ’13 -’14 season.

Until then, for him, the black and white team was simply the team to cheer for at the Friuli stadium, regularly attended by him and his father Michele in the central grandstand sector.

Here, eight years later, the last has become the first. Yes, because Guglielmo won the Messaggero Veneto Sport award, now in its second edition, and this year combined with our 11 of amateur football.

Out of the 42 voters of the editorial staff of our newspaper, collaborators included, the current full back of Empoli obtained a sort of plebiscite with thirty votes.

Guglielmo thus succeeds Jonathan Milan. Both are born on October 1 for the cyclist and on October 7 for the footballer. Last year, thanks to the triumph of the Olympics and the world title in the team pursuit and the individual silver, the Buiese had won by gap.

This year, also thanks to the absence of major events (apart from the World Cup where Italy is clumsily absent) we imagined a much more balanced “competition” and instead, like twelve months ago, there was no match.

It may be due to the very Friulian seriousness that he exhibits both on the pitch when he flies from one post to another, and in his behavior and words outside the playing field, the fact is that Vicario has conquered the large majority of the Mv editorial staff.

Thoroughbred Udinese, only child of father Michele and mother Monica, Vicar before joining Udinese he toured the most important teams in the city. The first was the Bearzi, that of the neighborhood where he was born, then here are the experiences at Donatello and Ancona.

After a brief spell at Udinese he was transferred to Fontanafredda where he played his first season in the “big players”. Venice notices him and takes him to the lagoon where he will stay for four years.

He experiences the double jump from Serie D to Serie B and then meets Walter Zenga, the first coach who gives him total confidence by assigning him the starting shirt.

It’s the turning point. Cagliari bought him, who sent him on loan for a season to Perugia. Twelve months later he returned to Sardinia where he was entrusted with the role of deputy Cragno. We are in the ’20-’21 season and Guglielmo has time to make his Serie A debut at San Siro, not exactly any stadium. Inter beat Cagliari 1-0, but he is the Sardinian man of the match. It’s April 21st.

In the summer he went on loan to Empoli, who offered him a starting shirt: it was the turning point. He plays all 38 matches and the Tuscans are saved. In terms of performance, he proves to be one of the most consistent goalkeepers, coach Andreazzoli speaks enthusiastically about him. Zanetti, who succeeds him on the bench, can only be equally satisfied.

His saves in these first fifteen days of the championship are the cover. It is no coincidence that the first call-up for the blue arrives, he who, compared to Meret and Scuffet, hadn’t even smelled the national youth teams.

Here, the path has not been completed, on the contrary, there is still a whole career ahead of him in which to improve, but the road is now marked. And the Messaggero Veneto Sport award, which indicates him as the Friulian king of 2022, is another small step towards sporting glory.