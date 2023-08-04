The Mexican National Team Faces Criticism for Penalty Shootout Performance Against Charlotte in Leagues Cup

Title: Mexican National Team Player Criticized for Penalty Shootout in Blue Cross’ Leagues Cup Elimination

Publication: ESPN

Date: August 4, 2023

Mexican football club Blue Cross faced heavy backlash following their elimination in the round of 32 of the Leagues Cup after a penalty shootout against Charlotte. Among the players who missed penalties were Uriel Antuna, Rodolfo Rotondi, and Kevin Castaño. However, it was Uriel Antuna, who is also a member of the Mexican National Team, that faced significant criticism for his penalty execution.

Social media users did not hold back in pointing fingers at Uriel Antuna as one of the main reasons behind Blue Cross’ defeat at the hands of their MLS rivals. Antuna’s penalty shot lacked power, and his many breaks during the run-up made it clear to the goalkeeper where the shot was headed.

At the time of Antuna’s penalty, Ricardo Ferretti’s La Máquina had the advantage after Karol Swiderski missed from the spot and Ignacio Rivero successfully converted his penalty. However, Antuna’s failed attempt allowed their opponents to equalize the score, ultimately resulting in the need for a sudden-death penalty shootout.

It was during this sudden-death phase that Andrew Pivett once again put Charlotte in the lead. Blue Cross’ Kevin Castaño then shot at the center of the goal, easily caught by the goalkeeper, sealing their fate in the Leagues Cup.

Blue Cross’ journey in the tournament alongside MLS teams had been tumultuous, having lost their first match against Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami (2-1) and also requiring penalties to advance against Atlanta United before their premature elimination against Charlotte.

With the Leagues Cup disappointment behind them, Blue Cross now faces the challenging task of refocusing on the upcoming Apertura 2023. The team currently sits at the bottom of the standings with three defeats in as many matches, leading to doubts about the future of coach Ricardo Ferretti.

As Blue Cross looks to regroup and improve their performance in the Apertura 2023, the criticism towards Uriel Antuna’s penalty execution serves as a reminder of the challenges they must overcome to bounce back from this setback.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

