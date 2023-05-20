Home » the Miami Heat pocket a first victory against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference final
The Miami Heat took a first option in the Eastern Conference final of the NBA playoffs by winning in the first game in Boston (123 to 116), Wednesday, May 18.

In the wake of Jimmy Butler, author of 35 points, and thanks to a third quarter of madness, the Miami Heat signed a first victory in the series, against the Celtics, who had beaten them last season at the same stage of the playoffs.

The second game will take place on Saturday, still at the TD Garden in Boston. The first team to four wins will qualify for the Grand Finals.

