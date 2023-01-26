Home Sports The Milan prosecutor’s office investigates the sale of AC Milan
The Milan prosecutor’s office investigates the sale of AC Milan

MILAN. The GDF’s special currency police unit is making acquisitions as part of an investigation into the sale of AC Milan from the Elliott fund to Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird last August. An investigation that more specifically starts from a complaint by the former minority partner in the management of the club, the Luxembourgian Blue Skye. Reported on the matter of a pledge already disputed in other forums. The file of the prosecutor of Milan Giovanni Polizzi and the deputy Maurizio Romanelli is currently the responsibility of unknown persons and hypothesizes an alleged embezzlement.

