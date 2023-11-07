The Milanese University Championships are back – Sport Marketing News

Today, Monday 6 November, the Championships Milanese University students 2023/2024.

The championships of the first part of the season will involve the students of Ben ten university (Bicocca, Bocconi, Cattolica, IULM, LIUC, NABA, Politecnico, San Raffaele, Statale and Humanitas) in five distinct disciplines: women’s 5-a-side football, men’s 11-a-side football, basketball, volleyball (with men’s volleyball starting the week of November 13) and tennis (starting on Saturday December 2).

The social channels of CUS Milano (Instagram and Facebook) and the articles in the “CMU” of the official website will announce the races and the results of the week, always remaining updated on the Milan University Championships 2023/2024.

Within the site there will also be the opportunity to access Chronicles and at photo gallery of the games!

