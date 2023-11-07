Home » The Milanese University Championships are back – Sport Marketing News
Sports

The Milanese University Championships are back – Sport Marketing News

by admin
The Milanese University Championships are back – Sport Marketing News

Today, Monday 6 November, the Championships Milanese University students 2023/2024.

The championships of the first part of the season will involve the students of Ben ten university (Bicocca, Bocconi, Cattolica, IULM, LIUC, NABA, Politecnico, San Raffaele, Statale and Humanitas) in five distinct disciplines: women’s 5-a-side football, men’s 11-a-side football, basketball, volleyball (with men’s volleyball starting the week of November 13) and tennis (starting on Saturday December 2).

The social channels of CUS Milano (Instagram and Facebook) and the articles in the “CMU” of the official website will announce the races and the results of the week, always remaining updated on the Milan University Championships 2023/2024.

Within the site there will also be the opportunity to access Chronicles and at photo gallery of the games!

See also  New Juve director: Rossi del Sassuolo halls, between Giuntoli, Berta, Petrachi and Tare

You may also like

Jiang Yiting and Liu Yinglan Shine at First...

Tottenham – Chelsea 1:4, Tottenham lost to Chelsea...

Ma’anshan Caishiji Half Marathon: Over 10,000 Runners Participate...

WTA finals: Swiatek storms to final triumph

Examining the Qualified Offers: Which MLB Free Agents...

Climb 50 steps a day: why?

Chelsea Dominates Tottenham with 4-1 Victory in Premier...

Cleveland Guardians Hire Former Catcher Stephen Vogt as...

4 new colors of the Protone Icon cycling...

The Second Hainan “Jiao King Fengyun” International Boxing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy