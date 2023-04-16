The miner defeated the champion, Tijani scored both goals. But he was worried about winning. I’m a bit grayer again, Hapal admitted

Nigerian striker Muhamed Tijani scored both Baník goals, captain Lukáš Hejda eased Pilsen’s defeat with his first goal of the season. “It’s amazing! I didn’t manage to score goals in the previous matches, but I still felt that the coach and my teammates believed in me and I really wanted to give it back to them. I played probably the best match in the Czech league and I’m extremely happy that I finally helped the team with goals,” Nigerian striker Baník confided.

“Tiji played a great game, scored two goals, I think he is probably the happiest in the team. It’s a shame he got his fourth yellow card and we’ll miss him next time. But we have someone to replace him,” said Baník’s coach Pavel Hapal, taming the great euphoria that reigned over the team from the top three at the Vítkovice stadium.

“I believed that we had to beat one of those teams. We fought from the first minute and fought it out, but the performance, especially in the second half, was not ideal. Those last fifteen to twenty minutes after the reduction were horrible. I’m a bit grayer again,” the coach from Ostrava admitted.

Photo: Vlastimil Vacek, Law Coach Pavel Hapal in front of the Baník Ostrava bench.

Plzeň had a significant shooting advantage in the match, but it wasn’t until the 79th minute that Hejda capitalized on it. The comparison was on the foot of Vydra, who in the last league round against Jablonec with two goals arranged a winning turn for Viktoria. This time, however, the striker, who made his league debut in Ostrava’s Baník jersey, only hit the post in the set-up.