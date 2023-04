Ostrava Baník still can’t win and is looking for something that would finally give it a kick. The significant changes in the line-up that coach Pavel Hapal made for the game with Liberec did not bring the desired three points, Ostrava now turned their eyes to former striker Milan Baroš, who could fill the vacant position of assistant after David Oulehl. “Milan is an icon of the club and if he wants to come, we will welcome him,” said Hapal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook