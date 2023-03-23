Home Sports The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed Karl-Anthony Towns
The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed Karl-Anthony Towns

The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed Karl-Anthony Towns

After missing 51 games with a calf injury, Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will make his return tonight against the Atlanta Hawks.

Towns has been out since Nov. 28 and is back with the Minnesota Timberwolves in ninth place in Western’s playoff run.

