After missing 51 games with a calf injury, Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will make his return tonight against the Atlanta Hawks.
Towns has been out since Nov. 28 and is back with the Minnesota Timberwolves in ninth place in Western’s playoff run.
After missing 51 straight games with a Grade 3 calf strain, Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will return tonight vs. Atlanta Hawks barring setback in pregame, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Nine games remaining as T’Wolves battle for playoff positioning. pic.twitter.com/t7rxbqJ5ww
