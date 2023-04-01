What went through your mind when Havel, just before the big goal, ruined Vukadinović’s chance with an illegal tackle?

That we were preparing for something all week, and suddenly it came to nothing. You immediately wonder how long it will take for the opponent to punish us for the expulsion.

So, in your opinion, should Havel have let Vukadinović finish?

Yes. We already had time to talk about it. We told Lukáš Havel that he should have let the fast Vukadinović go to the end. Even if he scored a goal, of course something else could have been done with the match in full formation. There was plenty of time. Lukáš realized that he had made a mistake.

Do you think that at that moment the duel was already lost?

You can almost say that. I think we couldn’t have handled the match much better in a weakened state. Experienced people from Zlín passed us. At times it resembled a game of cat and mouse. At ten o’clock, you can play a balanced game for about half an hour, but hardly a whole match. The home team deservedly won, the key was their second goal at the end of the first half.

How can you motivate players in the cabin during a break in such a situation?

My colleague Mára Nikle and I appealed to them not to pack anything. I think they took our words to heart. Even in the 10th we created a few chances and managed to score a goal. But Zlín added more goals.

You reacted to Havel's forced departure from the field in an attempt to strengthen the defense with an early substitution. Patrik Čavoš probably wasn't thrilled that he had to take a shower after four minutes, right?

Poor Patrick took it away. Unfortunately, he was the victim of a quick exclusion.

You’ve been pretty solid lately. Aren’t you worried that an unsuccessful duel in Zlín will slow you down?