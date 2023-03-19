Home Sports The mixed relay of runners at the World Championships in Falun was won by the home Swedes




Czech runners did not start in the race. The World Cup still has Tuesday’s free technique sprints in Falun and the final weekend in Lahti. There will be a pair sprint, a classic technique sprint and a 20 km final race with a mass start, also classical.

SP in cross-country skiing in Falun (Sweden):
Mixed team relay (4×5 km):
1. Sweden (Halfvarsson, Ilarová, Anger, Sundlingová) 45:11.5
2. Norway I (Nyenget, H. Wengová, Krüger, Kalvaaová) -4.6
3. Germany I (Kuchler, Hennigová, Sossau, Carlová) -6.4
4. Norway II -6.5
5. Italy -15.7,
6. Germany II -46.0.
See also  Winter sports, Roda: "I re-apply, it's possible. And I bring the fund to City Life"

