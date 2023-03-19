13
Czech runners did not start in the race. The World Cup still has Tuesday’s free technique sprints in Falun and the final weekend in Lahti. There will be a pair sprint, a classic technique sprint and a 20 km final race with a mass start, also classical.
|SP in cross-country skiing in Falun (Sweden):
|Mixed team relay (4×5 km):
|1. Sweden (Halfvarsson, Ilarová, Anger, Sundlingová) 45:11.5
|2. Norway I (Nyenget, H. Wengová, Krüger, Kalvaaová) -4.6
|3. Germany I (Kuchler, Hennigová, Sossau, Carlová) -6.4
|4. Norway II -6.5
|5. Italy -15.7,
|6. Germany II -46.0.