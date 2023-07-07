The Modica Calcio market lights up: striker Randis arrives

The negotiation leading to rossoblu lstriker Alessandro Randis.

The striker from Catania, born in 1992, arrives in Modica after the last two seasons with the shirt of Ragusa Footballwhere he signed a total of 27 rarely in the championship of Excellence and in that of series D.

It is a market coup achieved by the Sporting Director Fabio Arena, in concert with the top management of the company, Mattia Pitino and Danilo Radenza, who aim to build a team that can confirm itself among the protagonists of next season.

“It is precisely for this desire to win that I chose Modica” – says the new Rossoblu striker. “I could not refuse – he adds – what in my opinion is the best place in the championship of Excellence, with a club and a superior level staff. Like them, I too want to win and bring Modica back to the top of the football scene”.

