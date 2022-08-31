francorchamps (belgio)

«The feeling in the first stint with the medium was not bad, but the performance compared to Red Bull this weekend was incredible. I don’t know what they found, but they are going really fast »: this is how Charles Leclerc comments on sixth place in the Belgian Grand Prix. “We have to look closely at this and understand what happened – added the Monegasque – As for my race, on lap 3 I was ninth and then I had to start over from the bottom due to the problem and the early pit stop, so I knew from there that it was going to be a very difficult race. Red Bull has taken a really big step here, that’s for sure. When we look at the normal gaps, even with respect to the middle of the pack, it’s not that different from before, but Red Bull is way ahead. In the race we were more competitive – he concluded – but not at their level. Now we have to analyze everything well. It is not a small difference with Red Bull, but rather a big one ».

“It was a wonderful weekend, which I could not even imagine. But we want more weekends like this, we have to continue »: thus Max Verstappen at the end of the Belgian Grand Prix, which he won with an amazing comeback. “Zandvoort? We’ll see what we do there, today I want to enjoy the day-he added-We had a nice car to drive, we managed not to degrade the tires. In part I made a difference, I was very happy with the car and how competitive we are. I expect a more competitive Ferrari already in the Netherlands – concluded the Dutchman – there you need a lot more load. But now we just have to score points and close the races ». –