Home Sports The MorenicTrail starts tomorrow from Andrate Well 118 km of running and a great party
Sports

The MorenicTrail starts tomorrow from Andrate Well 118 km of running and a great party

by admin
The MorenicTrail starts tomorrow from Andrate Well 118 km of running and a great party

giacomo grosso

September 30, 2022

BROSSO

Canceled in the last two years due to the Covid epidemic, the Morenic Trail returns this weekend which will start at 9 tomorrow, Saturday 1 in Andrate, to end 24 hours later, in Brosso, when the virtual gate of the competition planned on the classic distance of 118.5 kilometers with an altitude difference of 2,540 meters, along the footprint of the Balteo Glacier. This time the Morenic will be a qualifying race for the Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc (4 points) and for the Western States, North American ultra trail of 100 miles, in Sierra Nevada (California).

There will be the spectacular ford of the Dora Baltea between Villareggia and Mazzè, with the competitors ferried aboard the rubber boats led by the multi-purpose rescue operators in ive waters of the Ivrea Committee of the Cri. The Fai will reopen the doors of the Masino Castle, so that the athletes will cross the castle park. Competitors can participate in the race in single form, in pairs, or in relays made up of four, three or two people. In conjunction with the Morenic, the Valchiusella Night Race will take place over a distance of 18.5 km, non-competitive and at night, starting at 5.30 pm from Ponte Preti and arriving in Brosso. Also at night there is the Valchiusella Night Ru, a festive walk open to all, starting at 8 pm from the Alice Superiore lake and, for the little ones, from that of Meugliano and arriving in Brosso where, in the meantime in Piazza Sclopis will have kicked off the Morenic Parade, a white night full of music and good local cuisine. To animate the evening, the local group of ocarinas and drums, an instrumental quintet from the valley and, to follow, the DJ sets of Emiglios. Finally, the highlight of the night event is the “Morenic Music Show”, starring the Dead Flinstones and the Emiglios. Showman of the Brossese part of the event, microphone in hand from early Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning, Stefano Roletti, president of Baltea Runner and creator of Morenic. The trail award ceremony is scheduled at 9 on Sunday, in Piazza Sclopis, in Brosso. –

See also  Ukraine, "World War III will be nuclear". Moscow insists and flies jets over Sweden

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Formula 1, pole position for Leclerc at the...

Cycling, Tour of Croatia: Vingegaard wins again! It...

Futurist bikes for the technology Olympics made in...

The leaders are confirmed, the Ivrea players yield...

Old Wild West, Nobile reveals a secret: “We...

With Traininpink, training is suitable for everyone. And...

Moto3 rider Booth Amos attacked in the garage...

Vigevano prepares the new assault on A2 Laudoni...

Montanaro wants to insist Bosconerese ambitious

Happy birthday Jonathan Milan: the Buja champion turns...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy