What are the most beautiful and affectionate cats to keep at home?

There are several, some sweeter and more lovable than others.

Cats are very affectionate, lovable, funny, autonomous, intelligent animals. But also unpredictable. Their degree of affection towards humans can vary from one cat to another. Just as the affection shown by the landlord can vary…

There are some cat breeds that are generally considered more affectionate than others: from the Persian to the Ragdoll, here are the sweetest and most cuddly cats.

Persian cat

This breed is known for its calm and docile demeanor, and tends to be very sweet and cuddly.

Siamese cat

Cats known for their intelligence and playful attitude. They are very attached to their owners and love to be pampered.

Abyssinian cat

Active and curious, Abyssinians are also very affectionate. They love being close to their owners and are constantly seeking their affection.

Bengal cat

Bengals, with their brindle coats, are known for their sociable and affectionate personalities. They are very energetic and playful, but also very attached to their owners.

Gatto Maine Coon

This breed is very loving and docile, and tends to be very bonded to its owners. They love to be pampered and spend time with the people they love.

Gatto American Shortair

Very intelligent and affectionate cats, friends of children. Energetic and climbers, they become attached to all members of the family, as long as they treat them with respect.

Gatto Ragdoll

Feline breed known for its friendly and calm personality. Ragdolls have a sweet and affectionate temperament. They love to be close to their owners and receive cuddles and caresses.

