There are the most beautiful beaches in Slovenian Istriaas an idea for the 2023 holidays. They are found one step away from Trieste and in just over 46 kilometers of coast, from Ancarano to the Saline di Siccole, they offer treasures of land, sea, history and flavours.

Here are the most beautiful beaches in Slovenian Istria, with the activities you can do there and a few words about the cuisine and traditions.

Rocce Bianche beach / Bele skale

AND one of the most beautiful points of a totally wild stretch of coast, between the villages of Izola and Piran, bordered by rugged cliffs: the beach of Bele skale – White Rocks in Italian – whose name is linked to the white pebbles that outline its thin profile and seabed and which creates an incredible contrast with the turquoise tones and transparency of the water. By land, for a swim, it can be reached via a path that along the coast points towards Cape Ronek. Upon arrival, the silhouette of the city in the distance, the tranquility and the whispering of the waves, nothing more. (Credits: Jaka Ivančič)

Ancarano/Ancaran

Ancarano is literally a stone’s throw from the border with Italy and conquers visitors with its naturalistic pearls. Do not miss a pleasant walk in the Punta Grosa/Punta Grossa Natural Park, the shell cemetery and the only Mediterranean salt meadow in Slovenia. For those who are more interested in architectural and historical peculiarities, a visit to the Monastery of San Nicolò, the Roman archaeological remains and a curious thing such as the ancient public wood-burning oven is a must. (Credits: Jaka Ivančič)

Capodistria/Koper

Koper, a bridge between the karst and sub-Mediterranean worlds: it is known as the city of suns, which decorate the medieval Venetian palaces, but also of the sun, which warms the lagoon of Val Stagnon, the Karst edge and the world famous climbing walls. The historical center is enchanting and preserves with great care the traces of its long past, such as, for example, Palazzo Pretorio, in Venetian Gothic style, whose origins date back to the XIII century, or the bell tower, 54 meters high, and the adjoining Romanesque cathedral of the Assunta and San Nazario. (Credits: Tadej Bernik)

The Ciglione Carisco

The spectacular tstone terrace of the Karst edge, which offers a superb view, outlines an area of ​​the Koper hinterland that marks the transition from the continental geographical area to the coastal one of Slovenia, where the karst plateau flows into the geological area of ​​the flysch of theSlovenian Istria (with its white cliffs that reach 80 meters in height and are the highest in the Adriatic), delimiting a geological and climatic border (Credits: Jaka Ivančič)

Isola/Izola

The name of this village derives from the conformation it once had and Isola has not lost the traditions that made it famous for fishing and fish processing. The atmosphere you breathe is proof of this, as well as the deep bond of its inhabitants with the sea. In fact, for centuries it has made its center a picturesque one mandracchio – the marina for smaller boats – from where you can walk to the famous city beach Svetilnik. Its Venetian charm is particular, with the winding streets of the center and the excellent restaurants and bars where you can enjoy the renowned seafood cuisine. (Credits: Jaka Ivančič)

Roman flavors

Also in Isola there are interesting traces of the presence of ancient Rome in Slovenian Istria and a visit to the San Simone archaeological park is very interesting, where an important patrician residence once stood, even equipped with a port. Among the experiences that can be lived there is also the fun costume reconstruction of a banquet in perfect Roman style, laden under the stars for a leap into the second century in perfect hedonistic style. (Credits: Dragan Zlatanović)

Portorož/ Portorož

To explore the Slovenian coast, an excellent strategy is to base yourself in Portorož. Renowned destination for wellness holidays for centuries, it offers the most complete wellness offer in Europe, thanks also to the presence of the nearby salt pans, a precious source of natural substances, such as mud and mother water, for high-rate treatments rejuvenating. The lively promenade, the spas, its five-star hotels overlooking the Adriatic, the nature reserve of the Saline di Secciole just 5 kilometers away, to be covered, perhaps, by bicycle, the bathrooms, the lounge bars along the waterfront and the excellent fine dining restaurants are the elements that make Portorose a magical and pleasantly worldly place to experience all year round. (Credits: Jaka Ivančič)

The salt pans of Sicciole

The Saline di Sicciole nature reserve, which with its precious salt it contributed to making Piran important at the time of the Serenissima and the Habsburg empire, it is difficult to describe in a few words for its poignant beauty, among colonies of birds, salt workers on the horizon who still work the salt as they did 700 years ago and the silver reflections designed by water mirrors. A veritable open-air museum, due to its size, it offers two entrances (Lera and Fontanigge) and inside there is a visitor center, paths for cycling or walking and reconstructions such as the setting of a salt workers’ house. (Credits: Jaka Ivančič)

Thalasso Spa Lepa Vida

In the middle of the Sicciole nature reserve it lurks an almost secret and enchanted place: the refined SPA totally natural and en plein air Lepa Vida, where you can indulge in a thalassotherapy session, taking advantage of the resources of the salt marshes such as thermal mud and mother water. Strengths that make it unique, in addition to its location: the elegant minimal design, the light wood and the white curtains for a visual effect of great harmony with the environmental context. The feeling of well-being is immediate. Just after crossing its threshold. (Credits: Goiko Zrimsek)

Pirano/Piran

It is one of most beautiful seaside villages in the whole Adriatic, whose fulcrum is the perfect ellipse of Piazza Tartini, dedicated to the homonymous and famous Piran musician, which seems immense compared to the network of alleys that frame it and which overlooks the enchanting mandracchio embellished by the bright colors of its boats. Among its treasures, the imposing nineteenth-century buildings, dating back to the Austro-Hungarian domination, such as that of the Town Hall, which act as a counterpoint to the very serene traces, perfectly represented by the Venetian house, a building built in the mid-fifteenth century. The ancient walls with a view of the blue and the seventeenth-century church of San Giorgio whose bell tower is the perfect scale copy of that of San Marco in Venice are suggestive. (Credits: Jaka Ivančič)

