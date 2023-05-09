Endless coasts, turquoise waters, unique landscapes, ancient lush forests and natural parks distributed among the eight islands of the Canary archipelago: they are a privileged context to reconnect with nature and let yourself be caressed by the sun, unhurriedly and away from the crowds.

The most beautiful beaches in the Canaries

In the Canary Islands the clear sky more than elsewhere and the scarce rainfall give days full of light. In summer, it hardly ever rains and in winter it only rains on average three days a month. A record that makes all eight the Canary Islands the place in Europe with the most hours of sunshine and stimulates anyone to enjoy their holidays here. Here, island by island, are the most beautiful places

Tenerife, the island of a thousand experiences

The fine sand beaches and calm waters they are located in the main tourist centers of Tenerife, located in the south of the island. But there are also beaches further away from inhabited centers to completely relax. La Tejita, near the Montaña Roja Special Nature Reserve, offers more than a kilometer of beach to enjoy the sea in peace. While when you arrive for the first time at Los Gigantes beach, known as Los Guíosone cannot help but remain in contemplation of this beauty with its imposing cliffs up to 600 meters high.

Tenerife boasts extraordinary natural spaces. A good option for those looking for a quiet place is to escape to the Rural Park of Teno, of invaluable ecological, landscape and cultural value. The Teide National Park it is instead the most visited in Europe, home to the imposing volcanic structure of Mount Teide, the highest peak in Spain and a natural heritage of humanity. Around this volcanic landscape, the Corona Forestal Nature Park and the Anaga Massif, one of the seven Biosphere Reserves of the Canary Islands and habitats where some plant species already extinct in most of the planet still grow.

In Tenerife in many of its inhabited centers you can also breathe history. A clear example is San Cristóbal de La Laguna, a typical colonial city. La Orotava, known as “the Florence of the Canary Islands”, blends its historic-artistic soul with the richness of the landscape.

Gran Canaria, a fairytale island

Also called the “miniature continent”, Gran Canaria stands out from the other islands due to its marked contrasts. One of the best city beaches compared to all of Europe, The pits, in the heart of the island’s capital, is a paradise. While maspalomas it is much more than a magnificent beach with several kilometers of golden sand. The privilege of being able to spend time there is to observe at the same time the sand dunes of the desert and the ecosystem of the lagoon where different species of birds nest.

Gran Canaria is also nature and rugged landscapes of great beauty, like the one that extends in the heart of the island in front of the Roque Nublo, an imposing volcanic monolith that can be reached by a hiking trail. Crowning the grandiose cliffs of the northwest of the island is the Tamadaba Natural Parkthe large Canary pine forest of Gran Canaria next to the Inagua forest, where the blue chaffinch takes refuge, an endemic species found only in the archipelago.

If you want to visit a city, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria is the capital of the island, a cosmopolitan center with a complete cultural, gastronomic, leisure and commercial offer. Far from the lively urban and tourist centers of the coast, in the interior of Gran Canaria we find quiet villages and hamlets where everything happens without haste, such as Tejeda, the village of Gran Canaria which is part of the most beautiful villages in Spain.

Lanzarote, the different island

Lanzarote is there first destination in the world to have obtained the Biosphere Responsible Tourism certification. The island has in fact developed in a sustainable way and in harmony with the environment, thanks to the work of César Manrique, painter, sculptor, architect and multifaceted artist who was able to intervene in the landscape with his talent.

Il Timanfaya National Park it is the maximum expression of the eruptive activity that took place on the island and one of the most representative of the Canary archipelago. In Lanzarote you can enter the fascinating underground world created by the lava. Spaces such as the Jameos del Agua or the Cueva de los Verdes are clear examples that offer the opportunity to discover the secrets of the bowels of the earth.

The landscape of La Geria is a surprise for the eyes. A vast area covered by small fragments of black volcanic rock, originating from the eruptions of Timanfaya, is exploited by the farmers of Lanzarote for the cultivation of vines, who shape the earth to defend the crops from the wind. The wines that are obtained, with Denomination of Origin, are special and internationally recognized.

The beaches of Lanzarote are made for relaxing. As Parrot: its waters are so calm that they look like a mirror. Here bathing and snorkelling is priceless.

Fuerteventura, the beach of the Canary Islands

kilometers of paradisiacal beaches of white or golden sand and turquoise waters. This is idyllic photography for anyone who loves to feel the sun, the sea breeze, and take revitalizing dips in calm, clear waters. The large beaches of the northeast of Fuerteventura have a very special asset: the immense dune field of Corralejo, a vast area of ​​mounds of sand that the wind is tirelessly collecting and shaping. Just two kilometers from Fuerteventura, we find the Islet of Lobosa small uninhabited islet which owes its name to the presence in the past of an important colony of sea lions, and where archaeological remains of a Roman settlement have been found.

Fuerteventura is the oldest of the Canary Islands. It began to emerge from the waters of the Atlantic Ocean about 22 million years ago. Having not suffered volcanic eruptions for millennia, erosion has had free rein to shape the relief at will, green being the protagonist in landscapes such as Betancuria. And the result could not be more spectacular: extensive plains where low-lying mountains form soft waves on the ground, an image that conveys a deep sense of well-being and tranquillity.

The island is perfect for contemplating the night sky. From Sicasumbre, the first astronomical point of view of the island, amateurs and experts have information panels and observation tools that can be used freely to enjoy the show of stars, constellations, planets and comets offered by the night sky of Fuerteventura.

La Palma, the beautiful island

La Palma captured the world‘s attention with the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which ended on December 25th. Beyond this episode, Bonita Island is known for its large and luxuriant thousand-year-old forests and the magic of its natural spaces. The Caldera de Taburiente National Park it is one of the most spectacular naturalistic areas of the Canary Islands and, without a doubt, the greatest treasure of La Palma. To get an idea of ​​the grandeur of this space, it is essential to visit the peaks of the Park, where the famous Roque de los Muchachos Astrophysical Observatory is located, to look at the large volcanic caldera and have the sensation of being suspended in the void.

In addition to one of the four national parks of the Canary Islands, La Palma is home to a total of 19 protected natural areas. The whole island is a Biosphere Reserve and has one of the three Marine Reserves of the archipelago. One of the major attractions of this Canary Island is explore the extensive network of trails that traverse an astonishing variety of landscapes. One of the most important laurel forests in the world is also found on this island, Los Tiles.

La Gomera, naturally magical

Lush, peaceful and wild. These are three of the adjectives that best define the small island of La Gomera. The entire island has been a Biosphere Reserve since 2012.In the center of the island is its natural jewel, the Garajonay National Park, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1986. A paradise where lush laurel forests that date back to the Tertiary period, palm groves and plant combinations mix as different as they are unique.

La Gomera is made up of valleys that alternate with walls and ravines that border the coast, creating unparalleled landscapes. The largest example is Los Órganos, in Vallehermoso, the result of water erosion, wind force and eruptions at least two million years ago. Those who arrive on this island do so via San Sebastián de La Gomera, in whose port cruise ships and fishing boats dock. The economic center of the island is famous worldwide for being the place where Christopher Columbus made his last stop before arriving in America in 1492.

El Hierro, l’isola with l’anima

It is the “youngest” island of the Canary Islands, having emerged 1.1 million years ago. Known by those who love diving, it is also the island of sustainability. El Hierro is on the road to achieving energy self-sufficiency through clean and renewable energies.

There are almost no beaches on El Hierro, which doesn’t stop you from enjoying the sun and the sea in one of the island’s paradisiacal natural pools. One of them is the famous Charco Azul, a pool of turquoise and transparent water.

One of the most recommended activities on this island is to walk one of the paths between the Canarian pines or laurel species. Among the best known is the Jinama Way, an ancient path used by the inhabitants of the island of just over three kilometers. Meanwhile, on your way to the highest areas of the island, you can stop at one of the viewpoints to contemplate dizzying panoramic views, such as the majestic El Golfo valley formed after the mega-landslide that occurred thousands of years ago , and abrupt cliffs where the sea shows all its strength. The ocean on this island also shows its best face with the Marine Reserve of La Restinga-Mar de las Calmas.

La Graciosa, a little treasure

Small, quiet, with unspoiled and sparsely inhabited nature… La Graciosa is only half an hour from Lanzaroteis the dream come true for those travelers who seek solitude, relaxation and want to experience a absolute connection with a natural environment. The smallest of the Canary Islands, protected in its entirety, is part of the Chinijo Archipelago, whose waters make up the largest marine reserve in Europe.

El Salado, La Francesa and La Cocina compose a trio of stunning white sand beaches and crystal clear turquoise waters. At high tide, La Francesa becomes a sort of lagoon, ideal for snorkelling and contemplating the variety of fish that inhabit it.

