“The most beautiful mistake in the world” – breaking latest news

by Salvatore Riggio

In retreat in Khamis Mushait, CR7 looks for a friend in another suite but gets the wrong number. And the presenter Halema Boland replies: the Portuguese apologizes, then calls back and invites her to dinner

Who has never made the wrong number when calling someone on the phone? This time, however, the mistake went viral because it was Cristiano Ronaldo who committed it – and moreover twice in a row.

Dialing a telephone number in a hotel suite to contact a friend of his, the Portuguese champion – in the country since January to wear the Al Nassr shirt – ran into inattention, calling a complete stranger.

The phone call, as is natural given the VIP involved, ended up online, in two videos on Tiktok. This entertained the fans (and not only them) who were able to see the embarrassment of CR7, who in any case extricated himself with elegance. Faced with the astonishment of the woman, the attacker apologized, explaining that he was just trying to call a friend of his and that he had the wrong number. Without failing, at that point, to have a cordial question and answer with the lady.

The woman clarified that she is Halema Boland, a popular Kuwaiti TV host and former model who has a significant following in the Middle East. And incredulous at that phone call, she immediately told Cristiano Ronaldo that hers was “the best mistake in the world“. A funny conversation that started like this: «I’m Cristiano», the player began. “Cristiano Ronaldo?”. And again CR7: «Yes. I was trying to call a friend of mine, excuse me.’ The woman: “But I’m your friend too.” Then the Portuguese asks her what she does in her life, apologizing again for her mistake.

In the second phone call, that of the repeat offender, Ronaldo perhaps isn’t really wrong and begins with a candid «At what time do we meet?». And he invites Halema and a friend, or a friend, to dinner, but “now I have training, and then we’ll go to dinner”.

Ronaldo is with the team in a hotel in Khamis Mushait, in the south-west of Saudi Arabia: tomorrow he has to play the quarter-final match of the Arab Club Champions Cup against the Moroccans of Raja Casablanca in Abha.

“How can you hate this man?”, commented a user on the web. One of the many who appreciated the behavior of the former Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United player.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

