Home Sports The most beautiful skylines in the world
Sports

The most beautiful skylines in the world

by admin
The most beautiful skylines in the world

There are cities that can be recognized at first glance because theirs skyline, the line of buildings that separates the sky from human thingsis so unique as to appear designed by man.

The most beautiful skylines in the world

New York, without a doubt, Dubai in recent years, and again Sydney, Hong Kong and Shanghai with theirs futuristic architectures they are among the metropolises that more than others have known how to make their skyline a distinctive feature.

But they are certainly not the only ones: so here they are, silhouetted against bodies of water or against the skythe most beautiful skylines in the world.

Read also

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

See also  Rivarolo hits two hits, Eze and Dereani arrive

You may also like

Six Nations 2023: ‘New Byrne-Casey axis under microscope...

Expected lineups, squad, staff, failures in the second...

Dominion Lauri Markkanen and the Jazz beat OKC...

CBA All-Star debut announced that Yi Jianlian and...

Jakub Jankto Comes Out: The Lesson to Macho...

Do you remember… Geronimo ‘Patrulla’ Barbadillo, the dribbling...

Highway 101 Traffic Snarled By Downed Tree in...

Football Today: Monaco vs Bayer Leverkusen PSV Eindhoven...

What Americans Think About The NFL

Toko Shengelia guides Georgia to success in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy