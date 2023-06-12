The most beautiful track of the first Binjiang District 10KM Fun Race kicked off_Zhejiang Online

The most beautiful track of the first Binjiang District 10KM Fun Race kicked off

Source: Tide News





Reporter Wang Qiong Li Ying

The first “Panasonic Cup” Binjiang District 10KM Happy Running Race kicked off on June 10 on the most beautiful track by the Qiantang River.

The event was sponsored by Hangzhou Binjiang District Long-distance Running Association and Binjiang District Xixing Street. It attracted nearly 400 runners from 80 teams and nearly 400 runners from various running groups in Binjiang District, other district associations, running groups, and enterprise running groups.

At 7:20, 400 runners rushed out of the starting line, because of the special competition system of the competition – each team has 5 people, at least 1 female runner, and the final team result is based on the last one in the group to reach the finish line. So before the finish line, there were scenes of sprinting hand in hand.

After fierce competition, Yandu Hantan, Guomao Team A, and Xianghu Running Team Gale Team won the championship, second runner-up and third runner-up respectively from teams not specially invited by Binjiang District. Neighborhood running teams—Jinmao Happy Running Team, Huanyu Charm Team, Dahua AI Running Team Elite Team, Nokia Dream Team, Hangzhou West Lake Running Team Binjiang Brigade, and China Beitang River Running Team Elite Team won the Binjiang District Running Team respectively. The top six teams.