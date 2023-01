Audi driver Stéphane Peterhansel comments on the day after the fifth stage of the Dakar 2023. Physically tough commitment, finished in third place. Many blows suffered inside the cockpit, due to the conditions of the sand, made particularly difficult by the rain. The veteran of this grueling race analyzes the differences between the RS Q e-tron E2 and last year’s car.

