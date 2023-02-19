The NBA 2023 All-Star Game is in full swing in Salt Lake City. Today, there are technical challenges, three-point shooting contests and slam dunk contests. The last slam dunk contest is the most exciting in recent years. The slam dunk player Mac McClung from the Development League is amazing , won the slam dunk contest with three 50-point performances.

Mac McClung, who is 188 cm tall, is the NBA G League’s 2022 Rookie of the Year. He has played for the Lakers and Warriors’ Development League teams in the past, and is currently playing for the Sixers’ development joint team. For the first slam dunk, Mac leaped over the two people and put the ball in after they touched the backboard. Then he staged a 360-degree slam dunk with a big windmill. Both slam dunks were successful, and he got a 50-point score. Finally, he and Trey Murphy III Advance to the championship game.

The two slam dunks in the Mac McClung Championship were even more cohesive. After flying over one person, he added a pole-pulling action and then performed a back slam dunk. The second time ended the game with a nearly 720-degree reverse dunk, just like Vince Carter’s domineering reappearance. Beat Trey Murphy III with two 50 points to win the Slam Dunk Contest.

In addition, Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler of the Landlord Jazz jointly won the technical challenge, and Damian Lillard won his first personal trophy in the three-point shot contest.