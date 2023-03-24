All dogs are generally good and friendly, they love to play indoors, but some dogs are kinder and friendlier than otherssome breeds are known for being particularly docile.

However, it should be known that a dog’s temperament and behavior also depend on the training and experiences it has had during its life, regardless of the breed.

Here you can find what they are largest and most docile cats in the worldhere instead the smartest dogs according to sciencehere instead the 5 best dogs to keep at home.

Here are some dog breeds that are generally considered gentle and friendly:

Labrador Retriever: known to be a very sweet, loving and patient dog, the Labrador Retriever is one of the most popular dog breeds in the world. Golden Retriever: Similar to the Labrador Retriever, the Golden Retriever is known for being a friendly, cheerful, and gentle dog with a great desire to please its owners. Poodle: Poodles are known to be intelligent, outgoing and affectionate, and adapt well to families with children. Beagle: Beagles are friendly and playful dogs, and they can be great companions for children. Bulldog: Although they may seem intimidating, bulldogs are actually affectionate and sweet dogs who enjoy spending time with their owners. Dachshund: Dachshunds are known to be playful and affectionate dogs, and they can be an ideal choice for families with older children.

