Home Sports The most important questions and answers
Sports

The most important questions and answers

by admin
The most important questions and answers

Mith the start of the qualification, things are finally heading towards the 2024 European Football Championship. Those responsible in Germany around tournament boss Philipp Lahm are dreaming of another summer fairy tale, and national coach Hansi Flick and his team have a lot to make up for after the early knockout at the World Cup in Qatar. The most important questions with a view to the tournament, which begins next year on June 14th with the opening game in Munich and ends on July 14th with the final in Berlin.

How does the European Championship qualification work?

From this Thursday and until November 21, ten qualifying groups will be played – seven groups of five and three groups of six. It is played in the classic principle “everyone against everyone” with home and away games. The first and second in each case reach the final tournament. The very first week has top games to offer: On Thursday (8.45 p.m. live on DAZN) European champions Italy will welcome England in a new edition of the European Championship final in Naples, on Friday (8.45 p.m. live on DAZN) World Cup runners-up France will be in the Stade de France challenged by Saint-Denis against the Netherlands.

In Group B with the Netherlands and France, Greece and Ireland will find it difficult to survive. Ukraine, who face the two 2021 finalists Italy and England in Group C, are also underdogs. As Belgium’s new head coach in Group F, German coach Domenico Tedesco has to deal with Sweden and Austria, among others. Spain, at the head of Group A with Scotland and Norway as opponents, Denmark in Group H with Finland and Slovenia as their closest rivals, and World Cup third-placed Croatia, who face Wales and Turkey in Group D, are against tasks that seem easier.

See also  Magic: Cut RJ Hampton, converted Admiral Schofield's deal

After the preliminary round, only twenty teams plus Germany as hosts have qualified. The remaining three European Championship places will be awarded to twelve teams at qualifying tournaments in March 2024. In three play-off paths A, B and C, the respective group winners of the respective Nations League A, B and C each play a further participant in a semi-final and final. Nations that have already qualified for the finals will be replaced by those moving up from the respective league paths.

You may also like

National team: Florian Wirtz – the courted German...

Thebes – Laporta | Thebes: “Laporta should be...

Bayern women beat Arsenal in quarter-final first leg

Bayern on waivers after narrow win over Arsenal

DEL Playoffs: DEG loses on own ice

Bayern Munich 1-0 Arsenal: Gunners trail Champions League...

Champions League: Schüller heads Bayern to win the...

Chelsea and England full-back Ben Chilwell says mental...

Aiyegun Tosin shoots the FCZ lucky – 2:...

The NBA mourns the passing of Willis Reed

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy