Barça vindicated itself with its most solvent version to defeat Mallorca Palma Futsal 1-5 in the second semifinal of the Copa del Rey with goals from Carlos Ortiz, Catela and Ferrao from a ‘double-penalty’ to qualify for his eighth win, but ended with tears due to Sergio Lozano’s possible serious injury to his right knee.

DATASHEET COPA DEL REY PAL BAR LINEUPS MALLORCA PALMA WITH FUTSAL, 1 (0+1): Carlos Barron (p.), Thomas, Chaguinha, Rivillos, Tayebi (1, p.) – starting five-, Luan Muller (ps), Mancuso, Cainan, Marlon, Eloy Rojas, Cleber and Fabinho. BARÇA, 5 (2+3): Dídac (p.), Antonio, Sergio Lozano, Matheus, Ferrao (2, 2 dp) -starting five-, André Coelho, Dyego, Catela (1), Adolfo, Pito (1), Marcenio and Carlos Ortiz (1). REFEREES Delgado Sastre (Valencian) and Martínez Flores (Murcia). They showed a yellow card to Ferrao (17:20). GOALS 0-1, Carlos Ortiz (2:15 p.m.); 0-2, Catela (7:25 p.m.); 1-2, Tayebi, from a penalty (20:24); 1-3, Ferrao, double-penalty (29:15); 1-4, Ferrao, from a double-penalty (39:25); 1-5, Whistle (39:50). INCIDENCES Second semifinal of the Futsal Copa del Rey Final Four played in front of some 2,000 spectators at the Fernando Argüelles Pavilion (Antequera).

The pavilion fell silent, Miquel Feixas raised his hands to his head, Adolfo cried with him and the Madrid man’s tears found no comfort even with the classification. We will have to pray and wait for a medical report that could shake futsal and Barcelona. We join these prayers.

Thus, The team led by Jesús Velasco will fight for the title this Sunday in the grand final against a Jimbee Cartagena who had to suffer a lot to leave a Servigroup Peñíscola in the ditch on penalties that is still playing in the Second Division and that in a few weeks will return except for disaster to the highest category of Spanish futsal.

The question was to see how the team responded after the attention calls of himself and the coordinator of the section Jordi Torras in an irregular course in which they have started losing in 17 games with the one from the last league day in Jaén as the latest example. And the response was extraordinary, carrying the weight of the game at all times despite Sergio González’s significant loss due to suspension since a Pito was left out of the first two rotations, which is one of those indicated.

Antonio shot high after two minutes and Ferrao forced Carlos Barrón to use himself thoroughly in the 3′ minute, although in the other goal Mancuso also put Dídac to the test. An extraordinary Chaguinha deserved the yellow card for one of his two fouls and the Balearic Islands had already committed four after six minutes. There it was Sergio Lozano who carried out a sensational rotation with a couple of missiles to which the international goal of Mallorca Palma Futsal responded well.

The island team requested the VAR for a non-existent penalty from Adolfo on Tayebi And the sanctioned Antonio Vadillo did not do it (four games for his statements after falling in the Spanish Cup in a new example of the policy of ‘fear’ that is intended to be implemented), but his ‘second’ Joan Llompart. Remarkable, the referees were very clear.

The point is that Mallorca Palma Futsal was planted with five fouls at 9:05 from the break and he did no more. It is not that they were not pointed out, it is that they did not commit them. Barça was being better and they were missing a goal that neither Catela nor Sergio Lozano found in two saves by Barrón.

Ferrao, surrounded by a tangle of rivals | RFEF FUTSALS

One of the best professionals in the history of this sport had to appear to open the scoring. Six months after his 40th birthday, Carlos Ortiz perfectly interpreted the extra pass in a strategy playhe anticipated, ran like a twenty-something and overcame the departure of Barrón with the quality of an overflow winger to make it 0-1 after 15′.

The Balearic team improved a lot from there, helped by the quality with the feet of Luan Muller and two great interventions by Dídac with shots from ex-Barcelona Mario Rivillos and Cléber prevented the draw. And there emerged the class of Catela to leave in an individual action and shoot the 0-2 35 seconds from the break. And he was even able to reach 0-3 in a very clear three against one.

The party could not return worse for the Barcelona interests with a rigorous but fair penalty from Antonio on Chaguinha that Tayebi took advantage of to establish the 1-2 when only 24 seconds had been played and just after the first minute the Catalans already had two fouls and three the Balearic Islands who ventured some ‘ten meters’.

Chaguinha, faced with the opposition of striker Ortiz | RFEF FUTSALS

Dyego was very smart and caused a rigorous fifth foul on Mancuso with 13:39 to go in an action that conditioned his team a lot due to the risk of the ‘double-penalty’ when his rival had only three. Meanwhile, Luan Muller’s throwing of the ball continued to do damage and created a superiority that almost allowed Cléber to tie. Didac’s luck.

The sixth foul arrived that caused Pito with his quality and his compatriot Ferrao made it 1-3 after 30 minutes from the double-penalty. Things were very complicated for the Balearic Islands, two goals from penalties and five fouls, which caused Luan Muller to go almost completely ahead to attack five for four.

Matheus couldn’t beat Palma’s goalkeeper on 33′ and immediately afterwards Rivillos took responsibility with the goalkeeper’s shirt to demand a lot from Dídac with a great shot, to which the Barca’s fifth foul with 5:36 to go. And the Barça team defended itself perfectly with its very safe goalkeeper between the sticks and with Adolfo showing why he is the best defender on the planet in inferiority.

However, Sergio Lozano went to the ground by himself and put his hands on his right knee. The pavilion fell silent and a new goal from Ferrao from a double-penalty and Pito’s 1-5 from Adolfo’s pass remained anecdotes. To the final of the Copa del Rey! In the end, the two fans chanted his name and the Palma players consoled him in a gesture of extraordinary sportsmanship.