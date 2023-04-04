Home Sports the motivational speech for Pogacar, the triumph and the liberating tears – Corriere TV
the motivational speech for Pogacar, the triumph and the liberating tears – Corriere TV

the motivational speech for Pogacar, the triumph and the liberating tears – Corriere TV

The screams of Fabio Baldato and Marco Marcato inside the car following the Pogacar sprint at the 2023 Tour of Flanders

Here’s how Fabio Baldato and Marco Marcato experienced an exciting conclusion to the 2023 Tour of Flanders. The UAE Emirates coach from Vicenza was unable to hold back his tears after guiding Tadej Pogacar to triumph (Video Twitter @VelonCC)

April 3, 2023 – Updated April 3, 2023 , 6:52 pm

