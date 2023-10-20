The MotoGP Australian Grand Prix has been brought forward to Saturday morning, due to heavy rain forecast for Sunday, the day it was initially scheduled. The Grand Prix, which takes place on the Phillip Island circuit, will take place at 6.10am Italian time, while qualifying will take place at 1.45am on the night between Friday and Saturday. Currently leading the World Championship standings is the Italian Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia with 346 points, followed by the Spaniard Jorge Martin with 328 points (Ducati Pramac) and the Italian Marco Bezzecchi with 283 points (Ducati Mooney VR46 Racing Team) .

🚨 Updated Schedule for the #AustralianGP 🇦🇺🚨 The #MotoGP Race will now take place on Saturday due to inclement weather forecast for Sunday 🏁 The #TissotSprint is now scheduled to begin at 14:00 local time (GMT+11) on Sunday, weather permitting ⏰ pic.twitter.com/56SQ4q2XQ3 — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) October 20, 2023

Share this: Facebook

X

