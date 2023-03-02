Home Sports The Municipality of Assago stands apart: ‘Stadio Inter? No contact, the identified area is in Rozzano’ | First page
New chapter of the soap opera new stadium in Milan. After the news circulated in the morning, according to which Inter would have identified Assago as the right area to build their new stadium, now the response of the Milanese municipality has arrived. On your own page Facebook the following message appeared, signed by the Department of Sport and Safety.

“Regarding the uproar aroused by the news reported today by some newspapers regarding the construction of the new Inter stadium in Assago; we confirm that to date there has been no contact with the Municipality administration is that the area possibly identified for the construction is privately owned and in the territoriality of the Municipality of Rozzano”.

