On August 13th, the basketball hall of Xi’an Olympic Sports Center in Xi’an International Port District was full of people. The three-player basketball finals of the first community games kicked off here. basketball fans to participate in the competition.



(The scene of the basketball game)

Serve, dribble, pass, steal, scramble… Athletes from both sides fought vigorously and fiercely. Regardless of which side scored, the audience cheered and cheered, and the atmosphere was warm.



(winning team)

After fierce competition, Nandang Community, Hancheng Street, Weiyang District, won the first place in three-player basketball in the first community games in Xi’an, and Jiacun Community in Hancheng Street won the second place in three-player basketball in the first community games in Xi’an.

Text/Zhu Zheshi Li Gangtu/Provided by the Propaganda Department of Weiyang District Committee