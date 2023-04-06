



Macron and the National Amateur League have formalized the renewal of the partnership until 2025. The agreement provides for the supply of all technical clothing, accessories, match uniforms, technical material for the national headquarters, the Regional Committees, the Provincial Delegations, the Beach Soccer, the Serie D team (which takes part in the Viareggio Cup), the Under 18, Under 17, Under 16 and Under 15 National Teams and for all the teams taking part in the Juniores Cup.

The established relationship also provides for the supply of soccer balls for the national and regional championships, for men and women, as well as for the national and regional teams. Also present in the service is futsal for the regional championships, which joins the supply of balls for the beach soccer championship that has been in place since the beginning of the collaboration.

“The renewal and expansion of the relationship with the National Amateur League confirms and consolidates a collaboration that goes beyond the technical supply. – said Gianluca Pavanello, CEO of Macron – Being a partner of the body that organizes and manages the base of our national football is a source of great pride for us as well as an important stimulus to make high-performance and high-performance products available to staff and athletes. quality. We are happy to be alongside those who share the sporting and human values ​​that are the basis of our corporate philosophy every day”.

“I greet with pleasure and genuine satisfaction this important partnership with Macron, which shares values ​​and a spirit of self-sacrifice with the National Amateur League in achieving its objectives. The Bolognese company has been representing, for years now, one of the greatest excellences in Made in Italy with a strong international value which – says the President of the National Amateur League Giancarlo Abete – constitutes an added value for the image of our movement. Happy therefore to consolidate and expand a relationship which, I am sure, will continue to be highly appreciated by staff and athletes”.