The National Biathlon Championship kicks off today, the first day of the double gold flower falls in Liaoning, Inner Mongolia

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-19 14:55

CCTV news client news, sponsored by the Winter Sports Management Center of the State Sports General Administration, and undertaken by the Gansu Provincial Sports Bureau and the Baiyin Municipal People’s Government, the 2022-2023 National Biathlon Championship was held today (February 19) at the Baiyin National Snow Sports Training Base in Gansu Province kick off.

The championship will be held in three major events: men’s, women’s and mixed relay. Among them, the men’s event has a total of 5 small events: 10km short distance, 12.5km chase, 20km individual, 15km collective start and 4×7.5km relay; women’s event has a total of 7.5km short distance, 10km chase, 15km individual, 12.5km collective There are 5 events in the start and 4×6km relay; the mixed relay is a women’s 2×6km + men’s 2×6km competition.

On the first day of the race, Yang Lianhong from the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Winter Sports Center won the first gold medal in the women’s 7.5km short distance with a time of 24:06.4. In the men’s 10km sprint race, Cheng Fangming from the Liaoning Provincial Winter Sports Management Center won the championship with a time of 28:37.5.

It is understood that a total of 91 players from 10 teams from all over the country signed up to participate in this championship. From today to the 25th of this month, they will compete for 11 gold medals in Baiyin, Gansu.

(Headquarters reporter Wang Yan Han Yuchao)