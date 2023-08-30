The National Chess Association Masters Tournament Takes Shaoxing by Storm

Title: Shaoxing Hosts Prestigious National Chess Competition and Attracts Chess Masters

Date: August 30, 2023

Author: Chen Sijia and He Xinhai

Shaoxing, China – From August 26th to 28th, the prestigious Shaoxing National Chess Association Masters Tournament took place in the Yuecheng District, attracting 481 chess players from across the country to compete for the ultimate chess title.

The tournament, consisting of five groups, namely the Chess Association Master Group, Men’s Alternate Chess Association Master Group, Women’s Alternate Chess Association Master Group, Men’s First-Class Chess Player Group, and Women’s First-Level Chess Player Group, marked the arrival of another highly-anticipated national chess event in Shaoxing.

Liang Zhihua, the chief referee of the competition and an international chess referee, emphasized the significance of this tournament as one of the most prominent and highly regarded chess competitions, particularly capturing the attention and interest of parents. While there is no age limit for participants, the competition predominantly featured young chess players.

“I believe that this competition held in Yuecheng District will promote the development of chess in the local area,” said Liang Zhihua. “This competition will definitely contribute to the regional progress of this project and the popularization of chess.”

The title of Chess Association Master is regarded as the highest achievement for amateur chess players. For young chess enthusiasts, attaining the status of Chess Association Master is a significant milestone in their chess learning journey and the bridge between being an amateur and a chess master.

“The overall level of this competition is relatively high. The three-day event has been physically and mentally challenging, but it will certainly contribute to enhancing my skills,” stated chess player representative Zhang Haoxuan.

Yuecheng District, renowned as the “National Hometown of Chess,” has consistently promoted and popularized chess within the region. By focusing on nurturing talented players, organizing high-level competitions, and striving to establish a unique brand in chess, the district boasts approximately 200 world champions and national champions, including Ding Yixin and Yu Ting, who have gained recognition in the global chess community.

This year, Yuecheng District has seen remarkable success in chess competitions, with six players securing awards in the World Chess Championship Division (China), the National Chess Championship, and the 28th “Li Chengzhi Cup” National Children’s Championship. Dai Zhigen, Secretary of the Party Working Committee and Director of the Education and Sports Bureau of Yuecheng District, expressed his determination to utilize the National Chess Association Masters Tournament to promote the development of chess and cultivate talented players, aiming to establish Shaoxing as a city renowned for hosting prestigious chess competitions.

As the event wrapped up, chess enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the continued growth and success of the sport in the city of Shaoxing.

