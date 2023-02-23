Home Sports The National Chess Championship (team) ends, Hangzhou men and women both win the championship
The National Chess Championship (team) ends, Hangzhou men and women both win the championship

According to the China Chess Association, the “Rebecca Cup” 2022 National Chess Championship (group) ended in Nanjing on the 22nd, and both the men’s and women’s teams of the Hangzhou Branch of the Chinese Chess Academy won the championship.

The competitor of the Hangzhou men’s team is the Chengdu Qiyuan team. After the first eight rounds, the Hangzhou team leads the standings by two points. On the same day, the Hangzhou team played against the Tianjin team, and Platinum Stone defeated Wang Shixu to ensure that the team won the gold medal steadily. The Chengdu team and the Chongqing team tied, while the Beijing team beat the Qingdao team 4:0, tying the Chengdu team in the big score, overtaking the small score and winning the runner-up, and the Chengdu team ranked third.

In the competition for the women’s group, the Hangzhou and Shanghai teams had the same score after eight rounds, and the former team was slightly worse. On the same day, the Shanghai team drew with the Qingdao team in the game that ended first, while the Hangzhou team beat the Chengdu team 3:0, thereby surpassing the Shanghai team to win the championship.

In this competition, Lu Miaoyi of the Hangzhou team played well and won a female grand master.

Hangzhou team coach and player Ma Qun said after the match that the goal of this year is to train the team. Unexpectedly, the men’s team is united, and their judgment, accuracy, and moves have reached the best performance. The women’s team staged a good show of catching up.

“Whether it is the Shanghai team or the Jiangsu team, they all send out the main lineup. We (Hangzhou women’s team) expect to be in the top three. It is good to see that the first and second players are more beneficial. During the meeting, we decided to fight. I did not expect to win all three games. In fact, the Chengdu team is very difficult to play.” Ma Qun said.

The competition is sponsored by the Chess and Cards Sports Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of China and the China Chess Association.

