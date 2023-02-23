Home Sports The National Chess Championships (team) ended, Hangzhou men and women both won the championship_Sports_News Channel_Yunnan.com
Sports

The National Chess Championships (team) ended, Hangzhou men and women both won the championship_Sports_News Channel_Yunnan.com

by admin
The National Chess Championships (team) ended, Hangzhou men and women both won the championship_Sports_News Channel_Yunnan.com

　　Original title: The National Chess Championships (team) ended, Hangzhou men and women both won the championship

According to the China Chess Association, the “Rebecca Cup” 2022 National Chess Championship (group) ended in Nanjing on the 22nd, and both the men’s and women’s teams of the Hangzhou Branch of the Chinese Chess Academy won the championship.

The competitor of the Hangzhou men’s team is the Chengdu Qiyuan team. After the first eight rounds, the Hangzhou team leads the standings by two points. On the same day, the Hangzhou team played against the Tianjin team, and Platinum Stone defeated Wang Shixu to ensure that the team won the gold medal steadily. The Chengdu team and the Chongqing team tied, while the Beijing team beat the Qingdao team 4:0, tying the Chengdu team in the big score, overtaking the small score and winning the runner-up, and the Chengdu team ranked third.

In the competition for the women’s group, the Hangzhou and Shanghai teams had the same score after eight rounds, and the former team was slightly worse. On the same day, the Shanghai team drew with the Qingdao team in the game that ended first, while the Hangzhou team beat the Chengdu team 3:0, thereby surpassing the Shanghai team to win the championship.

In this competition, Lu Miaoyi of the Hangzhou team played well and won a female grand master.

Hangzhou team coach and player Ma Qun said after the match that the goal of this year is to train the team. Unexpectedly, the men’s team is united, and their judgment, accuracy, and moves have reached the best performance. The women’s team staged a good show of catching up.

See also  Longfor Group's accumulated equity contracted sales in the first 4 months reached 31.43 billion yuan, and 4 new land reserves were added in April

“Whether it is the Shanghai team or the Jiangsu team, they all send out the main lineup. We (Hangzhou women’s team) expect to be in the top three. It is good to see that the first and second players are more beneficial. During the meeting, we decided to fight. I did not expect to win all three games. In fact, the Chengdu team is very difficult to play.” Ma Qun said.

The competition is sponsored by the Chess and Cards Sports Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of China and the China Chess Association.

You may also like

Potatoes in the diet of those who play...

inter port – Tiscali Sport

Ken Horton returns to Spain, agreement with Fuenlabrada

Inter-Porto 1 to 0, Lukaku gives the Nerazzurri...

Juve, salary maneuver: Dybala questioned by the Guardia...

ABRUZZO VERTICAL CUP | Sportdimontagna.com

what changes for mortgages, smart working and seaside...

A gold ski world championship for Head –...

Xavi: ‘Messi returns to Barcelona? ‘Doors always open,...

Scattered considerations after Inter-Porto (1-0)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy