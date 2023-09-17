The National Classic of the Opening 2023: America vs. Chivas – A Must-Watch Match for Mexican Soccer Fans

The highly anticipated match between America and Chivas, known as the National Classic, is finally here in the Opening 2023 season. Both teams, considered the biggest in Mexican soccer, will face off on Matchday 8 with more than just three points on the line.

America, the home team, currently holds a record of three wins, two draws, and one loss. On the other hand, Chivas has seen four victories, one draw, and two defeats in their recent matches.

In their most recent encounter, Chivas emerged victorious in the semi-finals of Clausura 2023, with a 3-2 win that brought them closer to closing the historical gap between the two teams.

For fans eager to catch the action, the National Classic can be watched along with the entire Liga MX in the USA with Fubo’s Latino Plan.

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 16 at 21:05 CDMX time (23:05 ET) at the Azteca Stadium.

Fans in Mexico can tune in to STUDY, while viewers in the USA can watch the game on Univision. Additionally, streaming options are available with the TUDN App/Web and ViX Premium in Mexico, and Fubo in the USA.

Don’t miss out on this thrilling match between two of the most prominent teams in Mexican soccer, as they strive to solidify their positions in the top zone of the league table.

