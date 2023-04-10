A national competition was held in this small street in Shaoxing, and the amateur Go king also came

Reporter Zhang Feng

On April 8th, the National Amateur Go Open Tournament hosted by Qianqing Street, Keqiao District, Shaoxing City opened. Nearly 200 amateur players from all over the country gathered together. 6 individual and team champions in the group, women’s group, and junior group.

According to the organizer, the level of participating chess players in this competition is quite high, and only amateurs with 4th dan or above are eligible to participate. Among them, the prize money for the individual champion of the open group is 30,000 yuan. Therefore, although this competition is the first competition created by Qianqing Street, it attracts Many masters participated.



Among them are young chess players from Hangzhou Chess Academy, the “cradle of professional chess players”, local young chess players from Keqiao, world champion Ma Tianfang 8th dan, new champion Chen Yang 8th dan in the 2023 Evening News Cup, Business Traveler Cup Champ Wang Yixin 7th dan and other amateur Go kings.



Mr. Wang Yi, vice chairman and secretary-general of the Chinese Weiqi Association, said in his speech that this is the first time for him to participate in a national competition hosted by the street, which shows that the Go atmosphere in Shaoxing is already very strong. Go not only covers all ages, but also Walked into the streets and alleys, which is rare in the whole country.

The organizer of this competition, Qianqing Street, Keqiao District, is one of the most economically developed towns and streets in Zhejiang Province. It has the largest textile raw material distribution center in Asia – the raw material market of China Textile City, which can be described as “colorful red orange yellow green purple, Thousands of merchants gather in the east, west, north, south, and middle.” While the economy is developing rapidly, Qianqing Street is also actively promoting the excellent traditional Chinese culture, welcoming guests from all over the world with a more open mind, and making friends with chess. The “First ‘Qianqing Cup’ National Go Open Tournament” will be held this time to further enhance the influence of Qianqing Street and promote the development of chess culture in Keqiao and even Shaoxing City.