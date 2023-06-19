The National Disabled Bocce Championship ended and the barrier-free facilities of Hangzhou Gymnasium were well received_Hangzhou Net

The National Disabled Bocce Championship ended and the barrier-free facilities of Hangzhou Gymnasium were well received

On June 19, the “Charm of Hangzhou” 2023 National Boccia Championship for the Disabled came to an end, and champions of 9 events were successively produced. After five days of competition, the barrier-free facilities of the Hangzhou Gymnasium have been well received by many athletes and coaches, and many disabled athletes have also achieved good results in this Asian Paralympic venue.

Sports make the disabled more sunny

This competition adopts the latest rules formulated by the International Boccia Association. There are 9 small events in total, including 3 individual events for men and women, 1 mixed individual event for men and women, 1 double event, and 1 team event. 7 teams and 50 athletes from all over the country participated.

Bocce ball originated in ancient Greece and made its debut at the 1984 New York Paralympic Games. It was originally designed for athletes with cerebral palsy, and later disabled athletes with certain neurological injuries that affect their voluntary motor functions. . On the field, athletes need to sit in wheelchairs and throw the ball. The score is calculated based on the distance between the thrown ball and the target ball. The player with the highest cumulative score wins.

Dong Lin from Chongqing is the champion of the women’s BC2 individual competition and will also participate in this year’s Hangzhou Asian Para Games. She started playing boccia 7 years ago. From the beginning, she could only throw two or three meters, but now she can throw six or seven meters. This sport has not only changed her body, but also her psychology. Ran Jun, the coach of the Chongqing team, told reporters that Dong Lin used to be quite closed, and was often depressed by herself. After practicing with her friends, she gradually became optimistic, and her mentality and thinking changed a lot. She became more confident and sunny. Her family is very pleased with this.

“Disabled athletes also train very hard. Like many able-bodied people, they practice twice a day.” Ran Jun introduced that boccia tests athletes’ muscle control and accuracy, and requires a high degree of concentration during the game. Certain strategies and skills are suitable for the participation of disabled people with severe motor control difficulties. For them, it has a certain rehabilitation effect and can improve physical coordination.

10 days to complete the hassle-free conversion

During the Asian Games, the Hangzhou Gymnasium will hold the boxing match of the Asian Games and the boccia match of the Asian Paralympic Games, and there will be a 12-day transition period. Before this boccia championship, the venue held the “Charm of Hangzhou” 2023 National Boxing Championship, and it took 10 days to complete the conversion and meet the requirements of the main match.

“During the conversion process, we made major changes to the functional area, and made a series of arrangements for the height of the fence, the width and length of the passage.” Liu Zhen, director of the Hangzhou Gymnasium, introduced that the venue has also arranged special facilities for the Asian Paralympic Games. There are three barrier-free alighting platforms for athletes and technical officials to use the modified special bus to pick up and drop off the athletes. Due to the bocce ball event, the athletes are all in wheelchairs. The venue has set up multiple barrier-free elevators throughout the streamline to ensure that the entire streamline of the players, spectators, and spectators is barrier-free.

After leading the team to participate in the 5-day competition, Ran Jun said: “The barrier-free facilities in the entire venue are very good, and almost every detail such as ramps, toilets, and elevators is very well done.” When the staff asked him When suggesting, he smiled and said: “There is no problem at all.”

Before the competition, the stadium provided basic general training for all volunteers, and the volunteers of the competition department also received additional professional training to better serve disabled athletes. During the competition, the service details such as pushing the wheelchair smoothly and squatting down to communicate also made the athletes feel very warm.