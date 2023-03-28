Original Title: National Diving Championship Concludes Chinese Diving Team Olympic Selection Opens

The 7-day 2023 National Diving Championship and Olympic Games, Fukuoka World Championships, Asian Games, and Chengdu Universiade trials ended in Shanghai on March 25. This competition is the first stop of the three trials for the Chinese diving team in the Paris Olympics. The competition attracted more than 210 athletes from 19 teams, not only Olympic champions Quan Hongchan, Chen Yuxi, Wang Zongyuan, Chen Aisen, world champions Yang Jian, Yang Hao, Lian Junjie, Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen, etc. The masters competed, and many rookies appeared. On the whole, the main players of the national team still represent the highest level of each event. For the Chinese diving team, the opponent is themselves, and the goal is to constantly surpass themselves. Through this competition, they summarize experience, check for omissions and make up for vacancies, so as to prepare for various competitions in the new cycle.

In the men’s 10-meter platform, Shaanxi player Yang Hao stood out in the singles competition. He scored 102.60 points in the fourth jump of 207B with a difficulty coefficient of 3.6, and won the championship with a total score of 535.60 points. Shaanxi teenager Bai Yuming also performed well and won the runner-up with a total score of 516.95. Shandong player Lian Junjie won the third place with a total score of 502.80. In the double 10-meter platform, the Shandong/Shaanxi combination Lian Junjie/Yang Hao showed strong dominance and won the championship with 458.07 points.

The contest between Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan is still the focus of the women’s 10-meter platform. The two girls have maintained their top level, and stability is the key to winning the game. In the single event final, Shanghai player Chen Yuxi performed relatively stable overall and won the championship with a total score of 416.25 points. Guangdong player Quan Hongchan only scored 54.45 points due to a mistake in the fourth jump 207C, and won the championship with 405.85 points. runner up. Quan Hongchan/Chen Yuxi cooperated more and more tacitly in the double event, and won the championship with 362.04 points without any suspense.

In the men’s 3-meter springboard, Hubei player Wang Zongyuan still leads. He and his fellow Hubei teammate Zheng Jiuyuan won the championship and runner-up with scores of 546.40 and 494.80 respectively. In the double event, Cao Yuan was absent due to injury, and Wang Zongyuan’s partner was replaced by the teenager Zheng Jiuyuan. Due to Zheng Jiuyuan’s mistakes in the final, the two missed the podium and only ranked 14th. The double 3-meter springboard championship was won by the Guangdong team He Chao/Yan Siyu with a score of 401.16 points.

Guangdong player Chen Yiwen and Hubei player Chang Yani competed in the women's 3-meter springboard competition. Chang Yani was even better again, winning the championship with a total score of 377.55, and Chen Yiwen won the silver with a total score of 371.50. In the new cycle, the two men who took up the heavy responsibility of the women's 3-meter springboard, a traditionally advantageous event, continued to improve their tacit cooperation. They won the gold medal in the double 3-meter springboard with 307.65 points.

