The 2023 National Diving Championship and Olympic Games, Fukuoka World Championships, Asian Games, and Chengdu Universiade trials kicked off on the 19th.

On the first day of the competition, He Chao/Yan Siyu and Chen Yiwen/Chang Yani won the men’s and women’s double 3-meter springboard championships respectively, while the men’s and women’s double 10-meter platform champions went to Lian Junjie/Yang Hao and Chen Yuxi respectively /Quan Hongchan combination.

In the women’s double 10-meter platform competition that took place first on the day, Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan took the lead and always maintained the lead. They finally won the championship with a total score of 362.04 points, 46.26 points ahead of runners-up Zhang Jiaqi and Zhang Minjie.

After the game, the two only scored 8 points for their performance. “The effect of entering the water and the posture in the air are relatively loose, and I can do better. I can’t say that I am particularly satisfied. I still have to work hard to improve my ability and level during training.” Chen Yuxi said. Quan Hongchan believes, “The synchronization needs to be improved, and it can be done better technically.”

In the subsequent men’s double 3-meter springboard competition, the combination of Wang Zongyuan and Zheng Jiuyuan accidentally failed, and the combination of He Chao and Yan Siyu from the Guangdong team won the championship.

Wang Zongyuan once won the double 3-meter springboard gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics. In the 2022 World Championships and World Cup, Wang Zongyuan and Cao Yuan joined hands on the highest podium twice. In this championship match, Wang Zongyuan changed his partner and joined forces with the young player Zheng Jiuyuan.

Unfortunately, the teenager Zheng Jiuyuan made obvious mistakes in both the fourth jump and the sixth jump. Among them, the fourth jump was a direct action failure without scoring. The pair finally finished in 14th place.

Regarding winning the championship, He Chao said after the game, “It was a bit lucky for me, because the opponent made a mistake. But the score of winning the championship was very low, and I was not satisfied. The actions were not decisive enough and the details were not enough. I still have to continue to work hard to make up for it.”

He Chao participated in the Rio Olympics in 2016, but he made a serious mistake in the preliminaries and failed to advance to the semi-finals of the men’s 3-meter springboard. He then announced his retirement in 2017. Regarding the current mentality, He Chao said: “The current identity is different from before. I used to play as a national team, but now I play as a provincial team. My own burden is not as big as before. I just put my own things on the table. If you do well, you don’t need to be influenced too much by your opponent.”

After the Tokyo Olympics, Shi Tingmao and Wang Han, the two Olympic champions of the Chinese women’s springboard event, retired one after another. Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani became the key players of this event in the Paris Olympic cycle. In the 2022 World Championships and World Cup, Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani jointly won the women’s double 3-meter springboard championship.

In the women’s double 3-meter springboard competition that day, Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani won the gold medal without any suspense, but when the game resumed after the game, the two were unsatisfied. Chen Yiwen said, “Maybe it has something to do with not playing at night for a long time. I can’t control my strength all of a sudden, and I haven’t fully recovered my competitive state in the training some time ago.” Chang Yani said frankly: “We still have room for continuous improvement. , In the future training, we must work harder, promote each other and improve ourselves.”

At the Tokyo Olympics, the Chinese team missed the men’s double 10-meter platform championship by 1.23 points. In the 2022 World Championships and World Cup, the combination of Lian Junjie and Yang Hao won the gold medal in this event twice. In the men’s double 10-meter platform competition held at the end of the day, Lian Junjie and Yang Hao played well and finally won the championship with a total score of 458.07 points, 38.61 points ahead of runners-up Chen Aisen and Zhu Zifeng.











