National Fitness Community Games & “Building Dreams with One Heart and Moving the Countryside”

The four events of helping rural revitalization come to a successful conclusion

More than 300,000 users participated in the competition

Recently, under the guidance of the Group Department of the State Sports General Administration, hosted by the Human Resources Development Center of the State Sports General Administration, undertaken by Beijing Calorie Technology Co., Ltd. The four events of “Moving the Countryside” to help rural revitalization (hereinafter referred to as the “four events”) came to a successful conclusion, with 319,000 users participating in the competition.

The theme of this year’s “Four Events” is: “Moving Beautiful Villages and Townships About National Fitness”. Create a good atmosphere for the widespread development of national fitness and rural sports and fitness, stimulate the enthusiasm of the whole people to love physical exercise, and help rural revitalization.

The event integrates new Internet technologies and is launched in the “cloud event” mode. The format of the event strives to create a new model of national fitness activities that is easy to participate, easy to carry out, and rich and interesting. It consists of four sports modes: fitness challenge, cycling, running and walking. Users can choose one or more sports methods to sign up, and freely choose the time and place to participate in the competition within the schedule time.

As a theme event to help rural revitalization, the “Four Events” specially invited Qi Xuezheng, He Yingchao, Jiang Jingchun, and Nie Wei, advanced individuals in poverty alleviation across the country, to record a promotional video for this event, advocating and motivating the public to actively participate in national fitness.

During the event, the gymnastics world champion Fan Ye, the track and field Olympic champion Wang Liping, the synchronized swimming world champion Chen Xiaojun, the martial arts world champion Chai Yunlong, the diving Olympic champion Wang Xin, and the skiing world champion Man Dandan recorded action teaching videos respectively, encouraging the participants to follow along. Challenge, complete fitness training.

During the 40-day competition period from August 8 to September 16, more than 319,000 users registered and participated in online fitness activities through the Internet sports platform (Keep sports fitness APP). Among them, 61,545 users completed the competition requirements and won the e-Certificate. During the same period, the interaction of the new media topic # Beautiful Country My Fitness Story# was launched in Weibo, Baidu, Douyin and Keep communities. As of September 17, the total number of views on the topic of the same name in Weibo, Baidu, Douyin and Keep communities exceeded 4,310 Thousands of times, nearly 5,000 netizens have uploaded their punch cards through various new media platforms. The participants actively participated in the event in the form of home fitness and outdoor sports, which created a good atmosphere for “National Fitness” and “Rural Sports Fitness”, and stimulated the enthusiasm of the whole people to love physical exercise.