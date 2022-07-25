Original title: The national football business class analyzes how to press Japan’s Zhu Chenjie to win the coach’s support

At noon on July 23, local time, the national selection team of the Chinese men’s football team once again gathered in the conference room for a business class. The main content is to study and analyze the next opponent, the Japanese team. It is worth noting that in the video clip, Jankovic highlighted the Japanese team players making mistakes under pressure, and also sent a clear message to the players: Although Japanese players have good skills, they can also make mistakes!

After the business class began, Jankovic first fully affirmed the 12 players who represented the national football team in the international A-level competition for the first time in the first round. Although they lost the game in the end, Jankovic affirmed the spirit of daring and daring they showed after their appearance, and hoped that they could play and perform better in the following games.

Moreover, Yankovic also specifically named Zhu Chenjie. As we all know, in the first half of the Sino-Korea battle, Zhu Chenjie accidentally made an own goal, causing the Chinese team to lose. After the game, there were many criticisms and comments against Zhu Chenjie from the outside world. In this regard, Jankovic expressed that he hopes Zhu Chenjie will remember what he said today, that within the next 10 years, he (Jankovic) may no longer be a coach or even leave the football circle, but Zhu Chenjie will still He is the captain of the Chinese national team and the backbone of the defense! Therefore, he hopes that Zhu Chenjie can forget the scene of the Sino-Korea war and move forward. And Yankovic’s speech is more likely to encourage Zhu Chenjie and rebuild his confidence. After all, in the game after the own goal, Zhu Chenjie was obviously affected by the conceded goal, which caused the Chinese team to concede the goal again.

Later, Jankovic explained the problems that occurred in the defense of the Chinese team in the Sino-Korea battle, combined with video clips, and hoped that the same problems would not occur when they played against the Japanese team. Later, Jankovic played his edited video of the match between Japan and Hong Kong, China to the players. However, this video is not the goal or attack of the Japanese team, but a highlight of the mistakes of the Japanese players after the players of the Hong Kong team of China kept rushing and pressing in the game.

This is actually trying to convey the following message to the players: In any team, no matter how good the player’s personal skills are, there is no player who is not afraid of pressing and rushing. An error occurred. Therefore, when playing against the Japanese team, the Chinese team members must follow the team’s previous consistent requirements, boldly press and grab the ball, and must not let the opponent easily pass the ball. Just like the Dubai Cup at the beginning of the year, the players have to take the initiative to “press out”.

Finally, Jankovic also specially let the players watch the video clips of the warm-up with Changchun Yatai during the training in Haikou, especially how Tan Long moved on the field when he represented the Yatai team. Dragon is doing well and hopefully he can do the same against Japan.

The video class of about 40 minutes is still cheering up the whole team. I hope to have a better performance than the first game in the game against the Japanese team.

