Original title: The national football team adjusts its mentality and actively faces the Japanese football players: play our offensive routines as much as possible

The Chinese men’s football team will play against Japan in the second round of the East Asian Cup men’s football match on the evening of July 24. In the previous first round, our young lineup led by Jankovic lost to South Korea 0-3. However, the current national football selection team is revived under the leadership of Jankovic, and the players are undergoing active training. Wen Jiabao, an excellent young player, said in an interview with the media that the team has summed up the previous experience of losing, and will try our best to play our offensive routines in the next game against Japan. Jankovic also led the team in training, and was also actively working with the players to carry out tactical drills such as set-pieces, out-of-bounds balls, and tactical attack.

In the previous game against South Korea, Zhu Chenjie’s own goal was criticized by the media and fans. However, we lost 0-3 to the South Korean team, which is more because most of the players in our national football selection team lack competition experience. Due to the lack of game experience, we made many mistakes in the game against strong teams. And this group of young squads is still very promising.

We had two previous contacts with the Korean men’s football team in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, when the Chinese team defeated the Korean men’s football team 1-0. In the other game against South Korea, although we lost, we performed well on the field. But our national team at the time was the strongest lineup of the best players in the country selected. See also Treyen, the alphabet brother, successively injured the Bucks and the Eagles in the Eastern finals with suspense. And this time to participate in the East Asian Cup, we arranged a lineup of U23 male football players led by Yankovic. Our young players need experience. In the absence of major tournament experience, most players have performed well against the Korean national team. Although we lost three goals, it was more a result of our mistakes. I believe that this group of young players still have great potential in improving their strength after adding some game experience. We cannot be disappointed with the development of the entire Chinese football just because the young squad has not achieved good results. Japan coach Mori Boichi Next, the Chinese men’s football team will face the Japanese team. This time, the Japanese men’s football team is led by Mori Baoichi, but this is not the strongest lineup of the Japanese team. Because the Japanese team participating in the East Asia Cup this time selected outstanding players and many young players in the Japanese domestic league. Many of their middling squads are young players who have just finished participating in the U23 Asian Cup. However, the Japanese men’s football team sent the U21 men’s football team to participate in the U23 Asian Cup, and also won the third place. And also defeated the U23 South Korea team 3-0. The strength of this group of Japanese men’s football teams should not be underestimated. Due to the lack of game experience of the Chinese team’s players, and our players are mainly young players, we should try our best to play our advantages in the game. For example, in terms of defense, our Zhu Chenjie and other players on the defensive line should sum up their experience and avoid repeating the loopholes in the previous defense. Our rear line players such as Zhu Chenjie, Wen Jiabao, Jiang Shenglong and Jiang Guangtai should strengthen their defensive practice. See also Spearfishing World Championships in Arbatax: competitions from 16 to 19 In terms of organization and attack, since our strength is still far behind our opponents, we should seize every opportunity to control the ball. In attack and shooting, it should be more decisive. And should strengthen the opportunity to seize the offensive. Jankovic is a very good coach. Although we lost the East Asian Cup for the first time, our young players performed well against the Korean national team in the first round. There is still hope for the young players. We look forward to Yankovic’s team in the next game against Japan to score goals and achieve good results. What do you think of the Jankovic Army’s upcoming match against Japan? Please leave your opinion in the comments section below.Return to Sohu, see more

