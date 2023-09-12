The National Football Team Gears up to Solve Problems against Syria in Crucial Match

Title: China‘s National Football Team Faces Syria in Crucial Warm-Up Match to Address Lingering Issues

Chengdu, September 12 – Following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Malaysia, China‘s national football team is set to clash with long-standing rival Syria in a crucial international warm-up match. This encounter, scheduled for the evening of September 12, will serve as the team’s final test before concluding their training camp in Chengdu.

At the pre-match press conference, national football coach Jankovic expressed confidence in his team’s preparations, stating that he had thoroughly reviewed and analyzed their previous performance against Malaysia. He emphasized the importance of securing a victory against Syria as a reward for the fans’ support.

Identifying problem-solving as the key objective, Jankovic acknowledged the dissatisfaction surrounding the national football team’s recent game against Malaysia. The lackluster performance and unsatisfactory result drew backlash from home fans. Wu Lei, a key forward, echoed these sentiments, expressing hope that the team’s existing issues would be resolved in their upcoming match against Syria.

The friendly match against Malaysia served as an opportunity for the national team to expose their weaknesses, particularly in the midfield. However, the problems identified during the previous training camp in Dalian persisted throughout the training camp in Chengdu. Furthermore, the level of competition has increased, exacerbating these concerns.

With 13 players over the age of 30 in the national team camp, it is apparent that most of them are struggling to find their form. Jankovic faces the challenge of adjusting his strategy accordingly, needing to rectify any previous missteps.

However, time is not on China‘s side. With only two months remaining until their first World Cup qualifier against Thailand, and just three more matches before that encounter, the national football team finds themselves in a less-than-ideal state.

Syria, their opponent in this warm-up match, has historically posed challenges for the national team. Ranking 94th in the FIFA World Rankings, Syria has caused the Chinese team significant difficulties in previous World Cup qualifiers, leaving bitter memories behind.

While China has achieved commendable results in recent encounters with Syria, winning three out of the last five matches, their performance in crucial tournaments has been less promising. With one victory, one draw, and two losses in major tournaments such as the World Cup qualifiers, China faces a formidable opponent.

Prior to this match, Syria had a friendly encounter with Malaysia, where they fought back from a two-goal deficit to secure a draw. For the Chinese team, this warm-up match represents an opportunity to fine-tune their lineup.

Coach Jankovic revealed that the team’s training focus would primarily be on recovery after the Malaysia match. He also hinted at fielding players in optimal physical condition against Syria. Unfortunately, Li Shuai, who sustained an injury in the previous game, will not participate, but his recovery is expected to be swift. Additionally, Lin Liangming, who was forced off the field early due to injury, will also sit out against Syria.

Looking ahead to the game, Jankovic noted that the team had adapted to the rhythm of playing every three days, simulating the demands of upcoming cup competitions. He emphasized the need for a victory to reward the loyal fans who have stood by their side.

As China‘s national football team takes on Syria in this crucial warm-up match, the pressure is on to address longstanding issues and secure a morale-boosting win ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.